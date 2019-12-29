CHAMPAIGN — Alan Griffin drew effusive praise from Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood after the Illini’s Braggin’ Rights loss to Missouri in St. Louis on Dec. 21.
Underwood wasn’t changing his tune a week later on the eve of Sunday’s 1 p.m. nonconference finale for the Illini (8-4) against North Carolina A&T (3-10) at State Farm Center.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard for Illinois played with an intensity Underwood appreciated. Even if it meant Griffin had to watch the final four seconds of the Illini’s 63-56 loss to the rival Tigers from off the court at the Enterprise Center after being ejected following a second technical foul.
As to whether it was former Illini Mark Smith’s dunk after the whistle had blown for a foul or words exchanged between Smith and Ayo Dosunmu that drew such a reaction from Griffin, he wasn’t saying on Saturday.
“I just wanted to win,” said Griffin, who supplied eight points and six rebounds in the loss to Missouri while playing 18 minutes. “Frustrated, wanted to win. That was the goal coming into the game, especially from last year losing. We wanted to win.”
It was Griffin’s rebounding that stood out to Underwood, especially after the Big Ten’s top team in rebounding margin (plus 12.7) got outboarded by four in the Missouri game.
“There’s a reason Alan got six of them (against the Tigers),” Underwood said. “He went. Kipper (Nichols) is averaging 1.3 rebounds (this season), a guy as a sophomore that averaged six or close to it. We’ve talked at length about that. Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) has got to continually go. We can’t ask for the responsibility of Kofi (Cockburn) to just be a one-man rebounding team.
“He competes. The one thing I love about Alan is no matter the situation, he competes. He hoops. He made one of the elite plays I’ve seen (this season) sprinting from the dead corner. They ended up calling it a goaltending, but he outran three of his teammates and the whole Missouri team.”
Underwood said what concerned him about Illinois’ most recent loss was it had many of the same characteristics of what went wrong for the Illini in an 81-79 home loss to Miami on Dec. 2. Illinois fell behind by as many as 27 points in the first half of that game before a late rally came up short.
The fact the Illini have been unable to consistently play at the same level as they did in a 71-62 victory over then-No. 5 Michigan on Dec. 11 has led to a realization for the third-year Illinois coach.
“I know where (leadership) has to come from now. You hope there’s a self-engaged locker room that’s ready to hold people accountable and right now, that’s not the case,” Underwood said. “I’m OK with (coach-driven leadership). That’s OK. I’ve done that before, and I’ll do that again. We can’t have the every three or four games lapses like we had against Miami, like we had against Missouri where it’s just not competing (and) not playing to a level of toughness and aggressiveness that you have to have to be consistently good. We’re working on that.
“We have leaders in there. And, we’ve just got to continue to grow it, and until then, I’ll be that guy.”
Illinois returned from Christmas break this past Thursday and had its first practice later that night in preparation for North Carolina A&T. Underwood said “it was the million-dollar” question to see how his team would respond to the Missouri game and he had a few “sleepless nights” over the four-day break.
Underwood, however, said he was pleased with what he saw from his players the past few days.
“Guys came back recharged, probably had as good a practice (on Thursday), and we did more than just run the turkey out on the night of the 26th,” Underwood said. “We’ve been very receptive and productive the past couple days.”
In the case of Griffin, the Illini guard said he doesn’t plan to change how he plays. He admitted the “chippiness” he brought against the Tigers is an important aspect of his game.
“Yeah, yeah, definitely,” Griffin said. “That should be a role for everybody. If everybody is on the same page, I don’t feel like we can be stopped.
“It’s just a mindset. When you’re on the court, you’ve got no friends. Nobody. Nobody’s your friend on the court other than that basketball.”