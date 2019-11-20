CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has regularly used a deep rotation in his two-plus seasons at Illinois.

His first Illini team had 10 players average at least 10 minutes per game. Last year was mostly the same — seven players at 18-plus minutes per game and then three more at essentially eight-plus.

29:43 Episode 75: If Adam Miller picks Illinois ... ... Brad Underwood's Class of '20 vaults to No. 1 in the Big Ten and into the top 10 nationally. It's a good spot heading toward Thursday's a…

Underwood has tightened up his rotation a bit more through four games this season. Eight players are averaging at least 15 minutes per game. Underwood leaned on just seven in Monday night’s 66-53 win against Hawaii, with only Kipper Nichols and Alan Griffin coming off the bench in the second half.

“I think every game’s got its own vibe,” said Underwood, whose team will be back in action at 8 p.m. Wednesday against The Citadel. “I thought (Monday’s) game was kind of a grind it, smashmouth, ugly game. ... There was no need to go too deep, yet there are nights when opposing teams do different things and you have to play other guys. Just a feel. (Monday) night was something that was different from what I’ve normally done, but I’m OK with that.”

The pace of Monday’s game allowed Underwood to stick with his starters and be a bit more judicious in how he allotted playing time off the bench. The one area he’s still trying to figure out is not leaving freshman center Kofi Cockburn in for stints that last too long, but he simply didn’t have to make as many fatigue-related substitutions against the Rainbow Warriors.

Giving a starter a breather, though, isn’t the lone way to earn playing time.

“I think performance in practice mainly,” Underwood said. “Guys have to earn the right to get on the court. I think that (Monday) there were enough media breaks, longer timeouts, that guys were a little more rested.

“Guys have got to go out and practice well. Nothing’s given. We were in a really good flow defensively, and it was something I stayed with.”

Illinois did get good minutes from Nichols and Griffin. The former finished with nine points and two rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench.

“It was great for us,” junior guard Trent Frazier said of Nichols’ play. “Kipper’s one of those guys who’s been putting in a lot work just coming in every day and grinding and being better. He played really big for us. I really appreciated how hard he played (Monday), and he’s going to continue to get better for us.”

The consistency part has been the sticking point for Nichols throughout the entirety of his Illinois career. Performances like Monday’s against Hawaii, though, reinforce that he can play a key role for the Illini.

“We know Kipper can score the basketball, and he’s an excellent passer,” Underwood said. “His productivity (Monday) was vital, and we need that consistently from him. I think we’ll get that. He’s had a really, really good week of practice.”

Even with a shortened rotation, though, Nichols said he didn’t feel the weight of more responsibility on his shoulders to produce. He was, however, at perhaps his most efficient and productive since he dropped 18 points, six rebounds and two assists against Nebraska on Feb. 2 last season.

“We’ve got 16 guys we have the utmost belief in all the way down the bench,” Nichols said. “I believe everybody’s ready when their name’s called. That’s up to the coaches night in and night out how that plays out.”

Griffin has established himself as a go-to option off the bench through the first four games of the season. He had just three points and five rebounds Monday against Hawaii, but Underwood values the entirety of what the 6-5 sophomore guard can provide on the court.

“Alan came in and gave us extra possessions on the offensive end, and his ability to shoot the ball gave us a nice spark offensively,” Underwood said. “Everything that’s not on that stat sheet is what Alan brings. His length defensively. His energy. His ability to offensive rebound creates extra possessions.

“Alan had a really good week of practice. We need him on the offensive glass and at the offensive end as well.”