CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team spent part of Thursday morning at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus in Indianapolis.
It was the Illini’s final full practice before the Big Ten tournament, and coach Brad Underwood liked what he saw.
“If you knew how good (Thursday)’s practice was we were off the chart,” Underwood said Friday morning back in Champaign at State Farm Center.
Michigan and Rutgers were warming up at Bankers Life Fieldhouse 10 miles to the south at the same time as Illinois started its practice. The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights were set to tip off the second day of the Big Ten tournament.
Illinois was about 30 minutes into its practice when it got word Michigan and Rutgers had been pulled off the court. The Big Ten tournament had been canceled.
“You’re sitting there halfway through and you find out they’ve pulled the teams and you know it’s over,” Underwood said. “You just know where it’s going to go. It’s raw emotion. I don’t know how to explain it. We finished practice, showered and came home. Then had probably one of the more difficult conversations I’ve ever had to have with a team.”
The conversation got significantly more difficult because word broke as the Illini returned to Champaign that the NCAA tournament had also been canceled. Illinois was on the verge of making its first NCAA tournament appearance since the 2012-13 season.
The “unfinished business” that brought standout guard Ayo Dosunmu back for his sophomore season might finally be addressed.
The final moment of the 2019-20 season will instead be that last practice in Indianapolis two steps shy of what the Illini wanted.
“We’re an NCAA tournament team, and there was no doubt about that,” Underwood said. “You can put an asterisk by it. You can put whatever you want. To have it end abruptly and for something that is so big, it is hard. It’s crushing. It’s devastating.
“I had a sick feeling (Wednesday night). I kind of had an idea of where it was going. It’s hard to put that in the right perspective. This team achieved a lot, and I’m extremely proud. We got Illinois back to the NCAA tournament. We got Illinois back on the national stage. The event’s not going to happen, and I feel for those kids. Our coaching staff has done an incredible job. We’ll be there. We’ll be back there, but those (four seniors Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols, Tyler Underwood and Samson Oladimeji) won’t and that’s what’s so disappointing.”
Underwood said his discussion with his team Thursday afternoon was an emotional one. Plenty of hugs. Tears, too.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in there,” he said. “You expect that. That’s when you know people are invested and they’re bought in to everything that we’re doing. I couldn’t be prouder of that group of guys, yet my heart aches for them.”
Even with emotions running high, Underwood wanted to make sure he got a particular point across to his team. The season might have ended abruptly, but it didn’t erase what had been accomplished in the previous three-plus months.
“I wanted to make sure that they understood what they had done,” Underwood said. “They brought us back to national prominence. They brought us back to the NCAA tournament. They achieved great things. We had a double bye. We were in competition the last week for the conference championship, the conference title. We were in position to win a national championship, to be quite honest. In a year there was no clear-cut favorite, we had a chance.”
Where the Illini would have fit in the NCAA tournament field — the potential path to a championship they might have had — is not necessarily lost. Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, told CBS Sports on Friday that the NCAA had not entirely dismissed the idea of putting together a 68-team bracket to recognize the teams that would have made it.
It remained just a possibility Friday with no clear idea on how it would be disseminated. Even with a bracket released, it wouldn’t carry quite the same weight as the traditional Selection Sunday.
“It’s one of the great, great, great emotions that take place is hearing your name called and that sense of accomplishment that you have,” Underwood said. “We weren’t a bubble team. We were in. All the talk for us was, ‘Can we move up a line? Can we move up two lines?’ That’s what the Big Ten tournament was — how it was going to impact us.
“I’m disappointed for our guys that they don’t get to hear their name. It’s pretty special and one of the great memories, but I also understand the ramifications of automatic qualifiers and who do you pick and how difficult that could be. We’ll wait until next year.”