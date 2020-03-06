Let the kids on campus enjoy their Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day fun. We’d rather skip our computer science lab to fill out an NCAA tournament bracket. Here’s who will celebrate March 15, courtesy staff writer Bob Asmussen (who is planning to follow Illinois football to Ireland in 2021):
EAST (New York)
1. Dayton (Atlantic 10)
2. Duke (ACC)
3. Kentucky (SEC)
4. Michigan State (Big Ten)
5. Penn State (Big Ten)
6. Colorado (Pac-12)
7. Illinois (Big Ten)
8. Virginia (ACC)
9. Arizona State (Pac-12)
10. Providence (Big East)
11. ETSU (Southern)
12. Stanford (Pac-12)
13. Northern Iowa (Missouri Valley)
14. Akron (MAC)
15. Colgate (Patriot)
16. Winthrop (Big South)
17. St. Francis (Pa.) (Northeast)
Asmussen’s take: Good news for the Illini: they will open with a winnable game against the Friars. Bad news for the Illini: Duke will be waiting in the second round. In Greensboro.
MIDWEST (Indianapolis)
1. Kansas (Big 12)
2. Florida State (ACC)
3. Creighton (Big East)
4. Auburn (SEC)
5. Ohio State (Big Ten)
6. West Virginia (Big 12)
7. Houston (American)
8. Marquette (Big East)
9. Saint Mary’s (West Coast)
10. Indiana (Big Ten)
11. UCLA (Pac-12)
12. Utah State (Mountain West)
13. Liberty (Atlantic Sun)
14. North Texas (Conference USA)
15. Wright State (Horizon)
16. UC Irvine (Big West)
17. Prairie View (SWAC)
Asmussen’s take: If the guess is right and Kansas earns a top seed, it will be the ninth time for the Jayhawks during Bill Self’s tenure. He also did it at Illinois in 2001. ... Congrats to Centennial grad Scott Nagy, who has Wright State winning big.
SOUTH (Houston)
1. Baylor (Big 12)
2. Seton Hall (Big East)
3. Maryland (Big Ten)
4. Villanova (Big East)
5. Iowa (Big Ten)
6. Michigan (Big Ten)
7. LSU (SEC)
8. Arizona (Pac-12)
9. Florida (SEC)
10. Wichita State (American)
11. Southern Cal (Pac-12)
12. Texas (Big 12)
13. Stephen F. Austin (Southland)
14. New Mexico State (WAC)
15. Little Rock (Sun Belt)
16. North Dakota State (Summit)
17. Siena (Metro Atlantic)
Asmussen’s take: With 10 teams making the field from the Big Ten, the league needs to load up in a couple of the regions. ... Nice to see Brad Underwood’s old team, Stephen F. Austin, making the cut. The Lumberjacks are dangerous. And not because of the axes.
WEST (Los Angeles)
1. Gonzaga (West Coast)
2. San Diego State (Mountain West)
3. Louisville (ACC)
4. Oregon (Pac-12)
5. Butler (Big East)
6. BYU (West Coast)
7. Wisconsin (Big Ten)
8. Texas Tech (Big 12)
9. Xavier (Big East)
10. Oklahoma (Big 12)
11. Rutgers (Big Ten)
12. Yale (Ivy League)
13. Belmont (Ohio Valley)
14. Vermont (America East)
15. Hofstra (Colonial)
16. Eastern Washington (Big Sky)
17. North Carolina Central (MEAC)
Asmussen’s take: It makes no sense for Gonzaga to be allowed to play the first two games in Spokane. But it is going to happen. The Bulldogs will be challenged in the second round by the Texas Tech-Xavier winner. ... Lon Kruger qualifies for his 20th NCAA tournament as a coach. Amazing.