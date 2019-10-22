Illinois beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey breaks down the first set of rankings that were released Monday:

RK., TEAM

1. Michigan State

Spartans were the near unanimous top pick thanks in large part to Cassius Winston’s return at point guard.

2. Kentucky

Mix of returning players and typical crop of elite freshmen gives John Calipari a dynamic roster this season.

3. Kansas

The NCAA notice of allegations lingers over the Jayhawks but won’t deter a run at getting back atop the Big 12.

4. Duke

So ... Zion Williamson is gone. That makes the Blue Devils less exciting, but a Tre Jones-led team will still win big.

5. Louisville

Chris Mack likely breathed a sigh of relief when leading scorer Jordan Nwora opted to return for his junior year.

6. Florida

The Gators became a trendy, but obvious, pick mostly for their newcomers, including transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr.

7. Maryland

A typical sophomore leap could propel the Terps far given that class is the backbone of Mark Turgeon’s team.

8. Gonzaga

Mark Few restocked his backcourt on the transfer market and added frontcourt depth with a top-15 class.

9. North Carolina

The most exciting freshman in the ACC will likely be found in Chapel Hill, with much expected of Cole Anthony.

10. Villanova

Five-star freshmen Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Bryan Antoine change the dynamic for Villanova this season.

11. Virginia

Figuring out how to win without Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter will be the early challenge for UVA.

12. Seton Hall

Almost all of the Pirates’ roster — most notably top scorer Myles Powell — returns from last year’s 20-14 team.

13. Texas Tech

Roster turnover hit the Red Raiders hard, but Chris Beard hit big on both the transfer market and recruiting trail.

14. Memphis

Expectations are running super high in Bluff City after Penny Hardaway added the top 2019 recruiting class.

15. Oregon

The Ducks took serious hits to their roster in the offseason, but Dana Altman was able to reload on the fly.

16. Baylor

Experienced returning team gets a serious boost from now eligible transfers MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell.

17. Utah State

The Aggies split the MWC title with Nevada last season and are the prohibitive favorites again this year.

18. Ohio State

Plenty of returning players for Chris Holtmann, but freshmen — including E.J. Liddell — are driving Buckeyes’ hype.

19. Xavier

Naji Marshall and a veteran backcourt with Paul Scruggs and Quentin Goodin gives Xavier a leg up in the Big East.

20. Saint Mary’s

Life in the WCC is rough, but the return of Jordan Ford and several other rotation pieces should help the Gaels.

21. Arizona

Losing Brandon Williams hurts, but Arizona still boasts a legit backcourt with Nico Mannion and Josh Green.

22. LSU

Will Wade survived his suspension last season and then managed to add another five-star in Trendon Watford.

23. Purdue

The Boilermakers will look different without Carsen Edwards, but Matt Painter has shown he can reinvent teams.

24. Auburn

Several key players from last year’s 30-win team are gone, but enough return to keep the Tigers in contention.

25. VCU

Last season ended with a thud in the NCAA tournament, but the Rams return basically their entire team.

Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida State 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24,Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi State 12, Houston 11, Georgetown 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, North Carolina State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Davidson 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.