Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY offers up some observations from the recent open Illinois men’s basketball workout:
Interest is high
Fans were lined up at least two-deep on the balcony level at the Ubben Basketball Complex before the 6 p.m. start. People are interested in this team, and outside expectations have never been higher in the Brad Underwood era.
No Verdonk
The only player not available was Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk. The freshman forward out of Belgium is cleared medically after his leg injury this summer, but the Illini coaches want to ease him back on the court.
Recruiting matters
Class of 2020 four-star guard KK Robinson was in attendance at Ubben for the start of his official visit. The Arkansas native was rocking a red and yellow Oak Hill Academy hoodie since he’s playing his final prep season at the perennial powerhouse.
New role for Giorgi?
Giorgi Bezhanishvili played quite a bit at the 4 alongside either Kofi Cockburn or Jermaine Hamlin. Bezhanishvili was featured more on the perimeter, and he handled the ball more than he did last season.
Ayo watch
Ayo Dosunmu brought a gasp to the fans in attendance when he took a hard fall after slipping off the rim. He sat out a couple plays and then was back on the court and able to pin a block off the backboard on a Da’Monte Williams layup attempt.
Don’t forget about Frazier
The new three-point line has not fazed Trent Frazier. The lefty junior’s jump shot is still pure. Another Frazier note: He’s much more vocal on the court than I recall from practices I got to watch last season.