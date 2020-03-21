CHAMPAIGN — Friday was pantry day at the Underwood household. As in cleaning and organizing for Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood and his wife, Susan.
“I’ve become very domestic,” Underwood said. “Let’s put it that way. Susan has the list down, and we keep chipping away every single day. Doing great and doing everything we can to help flatten the curve and stay inside and do our part in this thing.”
Underwood is also sifting through the near endless streaming options. He got into “Suits” during the basketball season and has watched both “Peaky Blinders” and “Breaking Bad” on Netflix. Underwood’s also discovered what won’t be on his watch list.
“I got suckered into one night of ‘The Bachelor,’” he said. “I can tell you what my least favorite show is.”
Basketball has at least been put on hold somewhat for Underwood after the NCAA tournament was canceled last week amidst the growing concern of the COVID-19 pandemic. That Illinois and the Big Ten both halted all organized team activities made it a near full basketball shutdown.
“I think as we’re sitting here now we’d be 1-0 in St. Louis getting ready for the round of 32,” Underwood said Friday morning. “It’s crazy. We were built for March. The defensive side, we were one of the best teams in the country. Rebounding, we were one of the best teams in the country. That’s what wins in March Madness. It’s disappointing. I felt we’d make a great run.”
All basketball activities haven’t been eliminated even with the season canceled and the new, earlier offseason altered by the need for social distancing. Underwood and his assistants are still monitoring the transfer portal, which was nearing 400 names Friday afternoon. They’re also continuing to recruit, albeit from long distance with all in-person recruiting obviously suspended.
“They’re all here in town and hunkered down,” Underwood said, referring to assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Stephen Gentry. “Those guys are continuing to build for the future. We’re constantly in the recruiting game. We’re breaking down film. We’re looking at what was good, bad. What we liked and didn’t like.
“Trying to project ahead a little bit and mess around with some different things at both ends of the court that could help us with our new personnel coming in. It was such an abrupt stop, and coaches don’t ever come to a stop. We’re all trying to grind and keep the mind going and keep working.”
Three Illinois basketball players are also still in town. Underwood said redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols opted to stay in Champaign, while sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili and freshman forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk couldn’t go home to Austria and Belgium, respectively.
“The rest of them have made their way back home,” Underwood said. “We’re still working through that process of the academic side of things and making sure everybody’s in great standing, but most of them are at their homes now.”
Underwood’s given himself a bit of “homework” with his unexpectedly open schedule, too. He’s having daily phone calls with coaches across the country, creating some dialogue about basketball and seeing where it leads them. It’s what he would have been doing on the recruiting trail later this spring anyway when coaches spend day after day together in various gyms across the country.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for all of us to sit back and reflect and catch our breath and recharge the batteries and yet continue to learn,” Underwood said. “I brought three notepads home, and you just start taking notes. What do they like about their program? What do they not like? What works? How do you handle certain situations? We’re sitting there talking. I try to make a couple of those a day. We’ve all got a little bit of time.”