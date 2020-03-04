CHAMPAIGN — It’s safe to say Brandon Weston has been a difference-maker for Morgan Park this season.
How much of a difference will come into focus this month, with the Mustangs (20-9) having started their run to state with a 73-38 victory against Morris on Tuesday in Class 3A regional semifinal action.
Weston was on the bench last season when Morgan Park’s attempt at a third straight state championship fell flat in a sectional title game loss to Bogan. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wing joined the Mustangs in December 2018 after moving to Chicago and transferring from Lake Forest Academy. Morgan Park’s attempt to get Weston immediately eligibility since Lake Forest Academy isn’t a full IHSA member school didn’t pan out. What amounted to a “redshirt” season — plus extra time in the summer playing with Morgan Park teammates Adam Miller and Marcus Watson Jr. on the EYBL circuit for Mac Irvin Fire — has helped Weston back up his four-star ranking.
Weston, ranked as high as No. 61 nationally in the Class of 2021, entered postseason play averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Mustangs.
Weston’s focus is on a state title. Morgan Park let a city title slip away in an 81-76 loss to Simeon during the championship game last month despite 19 points and eight rebounds from Weston. Suffice it to say, the Mustangs are motivated.
“We let city go, but we’re really gearing up for state and getting our minds right to win a state championship,” Weston said. “Definitely a lot of motivation. We were supposed to win city. State, we’re really locked in.”
Weston’s production this season has seen him rise in the national rankings. Illinois got in with an offer last June before his breakout season and continues to recruit him hard. Weston was one of more than a half-dozen prospective recruits on hand Sunday at State Farm Center, making the trip for the second time this season with Miller to see the Illini’s 67-66 win against Indiana.
“They’re playing really good actually,” Weston said of the Illini. “The way they show a lot of intensity on defense is really inspiring to watch. I really like watching this Illinois team and watching them get up and down.”
Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman is the lead recruiter for Weston. They text and talk on a regular basis, with their relationship extending beyond the basketball court. What Weston does on the court, though, has caught Illinois’ eye. His versatility is something the Illini value.
“They’ve really been saying they need a guy that can do everything,” Weston said. “They think I’m that guy. They really want someone that can rebound, push, shoot and play defense and do everything on both ends of the floor.”
Weston picked up his seventh high-major offer last Thursday from Iowa State.
Other high-major programs involved in his recruitment include Arizona State, Nebraska, St. John’s and Seton Hall. He also has offers from Saint Louis, UAB and UMass.
“Recruitment has been going good,” Weston said. “I’ve been hearing from a lot of schools. I’m kind of waiting for AAU season to come around. I’m just really getting a relationship with coaches and seeing what they believe in me and how I can help their schools.”
The first of Weston’s high-major offers, including Illinois, came after his first season on the EYBL. He averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 rebounds and shot 46 percent from the field, 32 percent from three-point range and 82 percent at the free-throw line for a loaded Mac Irvin Fire team that made Peach Jam last summer.
“I’m going to have a breakout EYBL season this year,” Weston said. “I’m just working and really trying to show the nation what I can really do.”
Illinois will be paying attention and getting a boost in recruiting from Miller. The 2020 Illini commit wouldn’t mind if Weston eventually joined him in Champaign.
“He’s always talking to me about it like, ‘Hey man, I need you to come to Illinois,’” Weston said. “Adam’s definitely been in my ear about it.”