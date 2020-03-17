Of course, we’ll never really know how the first Illini edition in seven years bound to make the bracket would have fared in the NCAA tournament that wasn’t. But that doesn’t mean we can’t imagine the possibilities. Editor Jeff D’Alessio asked four analysts how long a run Brad Underwood’s third UI team could have made if the games went on.
MIKE DeCOURCY
Sporting News/BTN
“The best way to answer this question, one of the only ways available, is to look at where the Illini fell on the bracket I composed for Fox Sports on the morning before all the conference tournaments were canceled.
“At that point, the Illini were a No. 6 seed on my bracket, with a first-round game against the winner between Cincinnati and Richmond, set to contest the No. 11 seed in the First Four. I expect Illinois would have won that game. And then? No. 3 Duke. How much fun would that have been?
“Duke hasn’t faced many big guys as talented as Kofi Cockburn; there just weren’t a lot of them in the ACC. And the one thing Duke did not do well defensively was contain penetration. The Blue Devils might have resorted to zone.
“How would Illinois have handled that?
“Those are the questions that will linger for us. I thought this Illinois team had an excellent season. Just not long enough.”
LEN ELMORE
Fox Sports
“I think the Illini would have been a 5 or 6 seed and could have made it to the second weekend — depending, of course, on matchups.
“March success depends on smart, efficient guard play. Ayo Dosunmu, Andres Feliz and especially Trent Frazier would have to play well on both ends. They don’t shoot the 3 well so added possessions help.
“That leads to Cockburn. You can ever be sure how a freshman responds under the glare of the spotlight but given room he could present problems for opponents in the paint if they can establish the perimeter.
“Tempo control — play in the 60s to the low 70s; extra possessions through rebounding — they are plus-7.5 a game; and getting to the line — plus-4.4 makes, would give them a chance to get to the Sweet 16, where they’d probably meet a team with better talent and better depth.”
BRIAN BUTCH
BTN
“I think the way that Illinois was playing down the stretch, they would have made a run at least as a Sweet 16, Elite Eight team.
“They have the best closer in the game in Ayo and defensively they can adjust to different styles. I really liked what this team could have been this year.
“I think the game against Iowa really showed how this team was built to win close late games and that is what the tournament is about.”
CLARK KELLOGG
CBS Sports
“The Fighting Illini were one of the teams I projected as a dangerous team on seed lines between 5-10. Depending on the matchup, the Sweet 16 may have been my prediction.
“Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn gives them a pair of difference-makers. And I like how the Illini can defend and share the ball.”