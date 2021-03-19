Editor Jeff D’Alessio asked five of the sport’s most familiar voices to gaze into their crystal basketballs and tell us how things turn out for Brad Underwood’s Illini. You may notice a trend.
JAY BILAS | ESPN“Championship game. Illinois has Batman and The Incredible Hulk. Two superheroes. That ain’t fair.”
DICK VITALE |
ESPN
“This is
a big year for the Big Ten, which last won it all
in 2000, when Michigan State
cut down the nets in Indianapolis.
“Illinois has a great chance to go to the Final Four. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn can lead them far. Andre Curbelo has really matured. I have Illinois in the final game, but I am picking Gonzaga to pull a Bob Knight and finish unbeaten, a la that Indiana ’76 squad.”
MIKE DeCOURCY |
Sporting News/BTN
“I have Illinois playing in the national championship game, and I’d feel pretty secure about that were it not for the presence of Oklahoma State as the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region. It was one of the committee’s few egregious seeding errors, and it could present a significant obstacle for the Illini to conquer on the way to the Final Four. Cade Cunningham is a game-changing player.
“But the rest of the draw is quite favorable for Illinois. No. 2 seed Houston and No. 3 seed West Virginia are fine teams but nowhere near as complete as the Illini.
“Understand this: The Illini are not a hot team. They’ve become a great team. Every player in the rotation has embraced his role and its importance to the cause. I don’t have them beating Gonzaga in the end. But if the Illini make it there and see someone else on the opposing bench, Illinois will be your NCAA champion.”
LEN ELMORE |
CBS/BTN
“I see Illinois making it to the Final Four. But it won’t be easy, as they will have to overcome several real hurdles in getting there.
“Notwithstanding first-game jitters vs. No. 16 seed Drexel, the Illini will then face one of two challenges.
“In Loyola Chicago, they would encounter a patient offense that will test the Illini team defense, and as an in-state rival, they will test the Illini pride and popularity in representing the state. Or they will see a Georgia Tech team that won the ACC Tournament with a dominant and versatile player — 6-9 Moses Wright — who is capable of giving Kofi Cockburn and the Illini defense some headaches.
“After that, including when they encounter Houston or San Diego State, with superior talent, they should be able to control tempo and prevail.”
CASEY JACOBSEN |
Fox Sports
“I have Illinois going to the Final Four in my bracket as they remind me of the last year’s potential No. 1 overall seed, Kansas.
“Kansas had the best inside-out duo with Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike but were surrounded by good defenders and shooters. Illinois has the best duo in the country but have proven they can lock you down and bomb away from 3.”