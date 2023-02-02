CHAMPAIGN — About 15 hours have passed since the University of Iowa officially canceled the tickets for the Orange Krush’s annual incognito road trip to an opposing team’s basketball game.
In what would’ve been its biggest trip yet, the Illinois student section bought 200 tickets for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, posing as the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.
The sneaky tradition is well-known: In last year’s surprise trip to Purdue, they went as an unnamed Boy Scouts group. In 2005, 100 members posed as Youth Action, a fictional Chicago youth group, in a visit to a Michigan game.
A day after the Krush and Iowa’s athletic department issued dueling statements over the cancellation, Orange Krush leader Kilton Rauman said his fellow Illinois die-hards plan to stay put and cheer on the Illini in Champaign.
“We will not be traveling to Iowa," Rauman said Thursday. "That was something we considered, but I think we’re going to do a watch party here instead. I think being here on our campus, being together and watching with that group of 200 is going to be an absolute blast.”
All told, the group will lose about $6,000 in non-refundable travel costs for charter buses and other items — but they’re apparently taking it in stride.
“This was a risk we incurred," Rauman said. "The Iowa athletic department does reserve the right to cancel at any time. It’s an unfortunate loss of money, but thankfully, that money was budgeted for a road trip.”
The UI senior hopes the national attention the brouhaha generated can lead to more folks donating to support the Orange Krush’s charitable efforts. Grant applications for local nonprofits to make use of the funds it has raised go out today.
“Yeah, it sucks for the 200 people who wanted to go to Iowa this weekend, but it is what is," Rauman said. "Let’s see if we can turn it into something that benefits thousands of people instead."