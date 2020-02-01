Illinois beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is taking daily stock of where the Illini might end up in the NCAA tournament. Here are two updates from Friday:
Joe Lunardi
The potential of playing the first two rounds in St. Louis looms for Illinois, but most bracketology projections still have the Illini headed far from home. Like Lunardi’s last bracket update of January for ESPN. He’s got six-seed Illinois facing 11-seed VCU ... in Tampa, Fla. That a potential second-round game against Florida State could happen is simply the icing on that particular travel cake.
Jerry Palm
The latest bracketology from CBS is the first to bump Illinois up to a five-seed. It sets up, in this instance at least, a 5-12 matchup with East Tennessee State in Sacramento, Calif. The Buccaneers are fresh off a 16-point home loss to Mercer, so this game probably only happens if ETSU wins the Southern Conference. Taking a Quadrant IV loss in January scraps the idea of an at-large bid.