URBANA — University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said in a lengthy open letter that he advocated for the Illini to be named Big Ten men's basketball co-champions with Michigan.
But that request was turned down Monday, he wrote.
“For the first time in my memory (and, truly, maybe for the first time ever), the team that has won the most games — in this case, two more games — is not recognized with even a share of the conference championship,” he wrote. “This defies logic.”
Whitman argued that having co-champions wouldn’t take anything away from Michigan, which was named the Big Ten champs because of a higher winning percentage but fewer wins than the Illini.
For the #EveryDayGuys #ILLINI https://t.co/OWnejgZRWF— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 9, 2021
“In November, the conference agreed that winning percentage would be used to determine the regular-season champion in basketball,” he wrote. “The winning percentage metric was meant to ‘level the playing field’ for those teams that might suffer more significant disruption than others. … What we did not anticipate, and what we now realize, is that this same metric would actually penalize a team — in this case, Illinois — that was fortunate enough to play its entire schedule of 20 games.”
Whitman said he raised the issue weeks ago, but that the Big Ten didn’t change its mind.
“Despite our advocacy, I learned late yesterday that our efforts were unsuccessful,” Whitman wrote. “Michigan will remain outright champions.”
He encouraged the Illini to use the decision as motivation.
“To the team, I offer my sincerest apology,” he wrote. “You deserve better. Regrettably, we have only one recourse at this juncture. Win. And keep winning.”