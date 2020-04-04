CHAMPAIGN — About nine months ago, Josh Whitman gave Nancy Fahey a vote of confidence.
The Illinois athletic director said Fahey, who was then entering her third season in charge of a major rebuild of the Illinois women’s basketball program, had his “full support” and “full patience.”
“I’ve been incredibly impressed and encouraged by what women’s basketball has been able to do these past two years,” Whitman told The News-Gazette in July 2019 after Fahey had posted a 19-42 overall record during her first two seasons in Champaign.
“The results-oriented part of it is generally driven by the person in my position,” the Illinois athletic director continued. “I understand the situation that she stepped into. I understand the work that’s required to build the program to the place we want it to be. There comes a time when the results start to matter more, but right now, we’re very much in a rebuilding phase.”
Nearly a year later, Whitman’s confidence that Fahey is the right person to turn the Illini women’s program around hasn’t wavered, even after another disappointing season in which Illinois finished 11-19 overall, dropping to 4-48 in Big Ten play during Fahey’s three-season tenure.
Illinois announced Friday afternoon it had signed Fahey to a two-year contract extension, locking her in through at least the 2024-25 season. The extension is pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees at its scheduled May 21 meeting.
Fahey’s salary structure will remain the same through the terms of her initial contract.
Fahey signed that deal in March 2017 when she was hired away from Division III Washington University to replace the recently-fired Matt Bollant at Illinois. Fahey currently makes $548,000 annually. The two-year extension will include a pay raise to $645,000 in 2023-24 and $675,000 in 2024-25.
“It’s 100 percent a vote of confidence,” Fahey told The News-Gazette on Friday evening. “He’s an athletic director that’s present. He’s an athletic director that comes to games. He’s an athletic director that comes to practices, talks to players. He’s not removed. As busy as he is, he knows his sports.
“I appreciate that because he looks at the foundation of what people are doing and does his evaluations based on information that’s something he sees firsthand. That means a great deal to me, and to our staff and to our team.”
Fahey’s fourth offseason has already been an eventful one even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fahey shook up her coaching staff last week, replacing longtime assistant and Bollant-holdover LaKale Malone with Scott Merritt, who has a proven recruiting track record from his time with the Marquette women’s program. Merritt will work closely with the Illinois forwards, including standout freshman Kennedi Myles.
The Illini are also due for plenty of roster turnover after losing only five players to graduation during Fahey’s first two seasons (Alli Ball, Kennedy Cattenhead, Jaelyne Kirkpatrick, Sarah Shewan and Alex Wittinger). This offseason, Illinois loses five players to graduation (Ali Andrews, Brandi Beasley, Taylor Edwards, Courtney Joens and Cierra Rice) and last season’s leading scorer (Petra Holesinska) is transferring with a year left of eligibility.
That means the Illini are allowed to add up to seven players to reach their scholarship allotment of 15. Illinois has filled five of those scholarships — incoming freshmen Aaliyah Nye, Aaliyah McQueen and Erika Porter, plus junior-college transfer Solape Amusan and Division I transfer Eva Rubin — with Fahey indicating earlier this week she is open to adding two more players if the fit is right.
Those recruiting efforts receive a boost with Fahey’s new contract having four full seasons left on it.
“You know that you can talk to the players that are here, the players you’re recruiting,” Fahey said. “They can still see that vision. When you start seeing it, as I mentioned before, where you’re not sure where the future lies, it’s harder to keep that foundation and keep it solidly moving forward. It becomes much more difficult in the recruiting and as we all know, making sure players stay in your program. It’s a huge impact and one that is not taken lightly. We’ve been working hard since day 1 and it’s going to be the same grind and we’re going to go after it regardless, but to have that (security) as something that can help us in our recruiting and help us keep our kids here I think is huge. It’s very much appreciated.
“We’re trying to build this the right way. We see the progress and I, like everybody else, I want the wins. That’s my job, and I’m working at that every day.”