CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams and Alan Griffin gave Illinois men’s basketball production off the bench during Monday night’s 81-79 home loss to Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Williams didn’t match his offensive outburst from the Illini’s win against Lindenwood, where he set a new career-high with 18 points, but he did have five points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals against the Hurricanes in 27 minutes.
“He was a vital part of it because, defensively, we were able to switch on him and use him defensively,” Underwood said. “He made a couple of key defensive plays. Da’Monte was great.”
Griffin chipped in eight points, three rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.
“Alan has been terrific,” Underwood said. “Every time he shoots it, I think it’s going in. Then he gets on the offensive glass, (and) he made a key block or two.”
Production from Griffin and Williams will have to continue if they’re the only players Underwood chooses to bring off the bench. That was pretty much the case against Miami, where forwards Kipper Nichols and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk played 4 minutes apiece, but not in the second half
Closer games have meant a tighter rotation.
It’s a departure from how Underwood operated in his first two seasons at Illinois and might indicate his trust in close games only goes so far right now.
So that likely means more time for Williams and Griffin off the bench.
“Both those guys are at a really high level,” Underwood said, “and that’s got to continue.”