Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1), Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Minnesota's guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) go after a loose ball in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1), Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Minnesota's guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) go after a loose ball in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20), Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) team up on Minnesota's guard Marcus Carr (5) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Tyler Underwood (32) guards Minnesota's guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) an dIllinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) andMinnesota's center Daniel Oturu (25) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Minnesota's center Daniel Oturu (25) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) watch a tribute to Robert Archibald before a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) dances as he leaves the court following a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Minnesota's guard Tre' Williams (1) gestures to Minnesota's guard Marcus Carr (5) after Carr fouled in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shares a yell with freshman Ethan Olson on his way into the tunnel following a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
CHAMPAIGN — The fire alarms started blaring near the end of halftime of Thursday night’s game at State Farm Center, and even the music playing couldn’t mask them.
The evacuation notice was close behind.
Few fans looked all that interested in leaving. Not now. Not with Illinois on a winning streak, tied atop the Big Ten standings and ranked among the top 20 teams in the country.
The “fire emergency” turned out to be false alarm. An actual fan — one that moves air — stopped working in a concessions area, and a little smoke collected. Easily cleared.
The second half resumed as scheduled. Good thing, too, for the sellout crowd of 15,544 that stuck around to the end.
Things might have gotten a little tense for Illinois against Minnesota, with a 13-point lead dwindling to one with less than 2 minutes to play, but the Illini held tough.
It was just Da’Monte Williams assuming the closer mantle this time around for a 59-51 win by the Illini.
“When you look at our stat sheets a lot of times, you don’t maybe see the most glaring numbers for Da’Monte,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I told him in the locker room, ‘I won’t kiss my wife (Thursday night) because I’m going to kiss you.’ I kissed him right on the forehead.
“It wasn’t pretty. We’ve got to elevate ourselves back again offensively, but we’re finding a way to win with pretty solid defense.”
“It was just a happy moment,” Williams added, while laughing when asked about the kiss on the forehead he got from Underwood. “We got the win.”
Williams has leaned in — hard — to the idea of winning via defense. The 6-foot-3 junior guard closed out Illinois’ seventh straight victory without scoring a single point. He stole the ball from Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu with 1:13 to play. Blocked Tre’ Williams’ three-point attempt with 20 seconds on the clock. Then he hauled in a game-clinching defensive rebound with 13 seconds to play.
That three-play stretch for Williams was a solo kill. A kill, of course, being Illinois’ goal on the defensive end of three straight stops.
The “kill” is a new idea for the Illini this season. So it begged the question: Had any Illinois player accomplished one all by himself?
“I’ll have to ask my staff that,” Underwood said. “I don’t know. That’s a great question. It’s pretty doggone impressive.”
Underwood made sure to sub Williams back in for the final 90 seconds of Thursday’s game. The Peoria native and Illinois legacy might not provide much offensively, but Underwood wants him in the game for a reason.
A reason Williams proved by shutting down Minnesota when it mattered.
“We always know late game he’s a viable option because of how many different positions he can guard,” Underwood said. “When he’s rebounding the basketball like that, boy, it makes it pretty easy.”
Williams finished with seven rebounds and two blocked shots. He also expended plenty of energy guarding Minnesota guard and second-leading scorer Marcus Carr.
Even without scoring any points. Williams was 0 of 3 against the Gophers, which makes him 0 of 12 this month. He hasn’t scored in 2020.
“He’s bought into his role,” Underwood said. “That’s why we’re good. That’s why we’ve been able to win some games. It’s the identity of roles and guys being great at their roles. Not being good at them. Trying to become great at them. Da’Monte’s role is being that guy. He understands how he can impact a game.”
Williams’ teammates understand the difference he makes. They also feed off his effort on the defensive end.
“Toughness,” senior guard Andres Feliz in describing Williams. “A tough guy. He goes at it on both sides of the court — defense and offense. That’s why I always tell him. He’s tough.”
“He takes pride on the defensive end,” freshman center Kofi Cockburn added. “He takes pride in making sure he sticks to his assignment and making sure his guy doesn’t go off. We need a guy like that that brings the energy all the time. We basically feed off it, and it helps us in the long run where we all come together and play defense.”
Williams’ teammates almost need to talk for him to make sure the idea of his value on the court is shared. Williams won’t do it himself. He was more excited about grabbing some popcorn after his media obligations were done than talking about himself.
Defending hard is just something he sees as his job.
“Just flying around and playing hard on defense,” Williams said. “Just doing what coach asks me to do and going out there to get it done.”