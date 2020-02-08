CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball takes two segments out of every practice to work on situations.
Mostly late game.
The coaches concoct them. Like down six points with 40 seconds to go. Or up two with six seconds to go.
Then the Illini play those situations out. The extra work helped in wins last month against Wisconsin, Rutgers, Northwestern and Michigan.
Friday night’s scenario was a little different. At least in terms of time left on the clock. Needing to deliver in a late-game situation, though, still came into play.
An Alan Griffin three-pointer pulled No. 20 Illinois within one point of No. 9 Maryland with 8:08 to play. One media timeout later, and the Terrapins’ lead was 10.
The Illini never got closer than five points the rest of the way, as the sellout State Farm Center crowd went quietly to the exits before the final horn sounded on a 75-66 Maryland win. The Terrapins (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) are now in sole possession of first place in the conference race, with Illinois (16-7, 8-4) dropping into a tie for second with Michigan State (16-7, 8-4).
“You’ve got to be able to execute,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Part of executing is making free throws and not turning it over and getting the shots you want.”
Illinois didn’t come through on those aspects after halftime. The first half, though, had the mostly orange-clad crowd of 15,544 roaring.
Andres Feliz attacked the rim with impunity. Ayo Dosunmu, who finished with a team-high 16 points, mixed in some mid-range jumpers with his own dribble drives. Even Da’Monte Williams got in on the act with two early three-pointers, helping Illinois build a 31-17 lead.
Then the Illini offense ran headlong into the wall that was Maryland’s switch to a zone defense.
“We kind of lost ourselves for a little bit,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “The zone changed it for us. It got us back in the game.”
Maryland’s zone stymied Illinois at the end of the first half, cutting the Illini’s lead from double figures to just two points, 42-40, at the break.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” said Griffin, who had nine points. “The first half, everything was going for us. The zone was the adjustment they made. We were struggling to find ways to score out of it.”
Illinois will now head into Tuesday night’s rematch with Michigan State on a two-game losing streak.
“Bouncing back is all I know,” Feliz said. “I have a lot of confidence in my team. ... We’re going to get the next one. We’re more than capable.”