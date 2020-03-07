CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten tournament fate for the Illinois men’s basketball team will be much more certain by the time the Illini tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday against Iowa at State Farm Center. It’s the last game of the Big Ten regular season.
Right now? Even with just six other games remaining set to be played Saturday and Sunday, a total of 128 combinations of results still exist for how the Big Ten standings — and subsequent tourney seeding — could shake out. The only locked in seed heading into the final weekend of the regular season is Minnesota at No. 12
Welcome to the wildest season of the Big Ten yet.
The first eight weeks of the regular season have been unpredictable and borderline chaotic. Why should the final two days be any different?
The simplest way to break down Illinois’ chances comes in what happens Sunday against No. 18 Iowa. An Illini win guarantees a top four seed in the Big Ten tournament. A loss means Illinois drops below the double bye line and will start tournament play Thursday in Indianapolis.
Both of those scenarios, though, can be broken down even further — particularly if the 23rd-ranked Illini drop their regular-season home finale.
Exacting some measure of redemption from its early February loss at Iowa, Illinois could wind up with the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament. A share of the Big Ten regular-season title is still on the table if Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin all lose this weekend. Long odds, but mathematically still possible.
Even in that scenario, Illinois would do no better than the No. 4 seed in Indianapolis given it would be the bottom team in a multi-team tiebreaker with the Terrapins, Spartans and Badgers.
A potential No. 3 seed for Illinois only comes into play with an Illini win against the Hawkeyes and a Wisconsin loss Saturday at Indiana. Any scenario where the Badgers beat the Hoosiers pushes Illinois to the No. 4 seed should it also win in its finale.
Illinois could be the No. 3 seed if Maryland wins and Michigan State loses (plus a Wisconsin loss). The reverse doesn’t work the same. A Michigan State win and Maryland loss (plus a Wisconsin loss) also drops the Illini to a No. 4 seed.
Clear as mud? Good, because things get even more complex if Illinois loses its final game of the regular season to Iowa. That opens the door for the Illini to receive either the No. 5, 6 or 7 seed in Indianapolis.
At minimum, the Hawkeyes would leapfrog the Illini and snag the double bye. Ohio State could also jump Illinois if the Buckeyes win Sunday at Michigan State. Penn State, too, since a likely Nittany Lions’ win at Northwestern on Saturday would create another potential four-way tie of 12-8 teams. In that case, the Illini’s losses to Iowa (would be two in this scenario) and Ohio State and just a single win against Penn State would drop them to seventh.
The picture will become more clear after Saturday’s slate of games. Illinois will at least know how Wisconsin fared. Penn State, too.
For now, 128 different scenarios still exist. The Illini’s best chance might still be for the No. 4 seed — 56 of the 128 situations get them there — but it’s no sure thing. Sunday’s game against Iowa will remain a pivotal component of which team winds up where.
That’s fitting in a Big Ten season that began as a wide open race to the top from the opening week of conference play in early December and remains that way three months later. March Madness might wind up paling in comparison to the madness that was the Big Ten all season long.