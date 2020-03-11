The upcoming NCAA men’s basketball tournament won’t have fans in attendance at any of the games because of COVID-19, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Later Wednesday, it was announced that beginning Thursday fans would not be allowed to attend games at this week's Big Ten men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis, which starts tonight.
A statement released by the Big Ten said attendance at games "will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.
"Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.
"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis."
The coronavirus outbreak has already altered and canceled many sporting events across the world. Now, it’s affecting the NCAA tournament, which should have Illinois among the 68 teams that make the field.
“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” Emmert said in a statement. “Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of our coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.
“We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
Illinois (21-10) is set to open up Big Ten tournament play at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in a quarterfinal game against either Iowa, Minnesota or Northwestern. The Big Ten tournament is set to tip off the first of 13 games at 5 p.m. on Wednesday when No. 12 Minnesota and No. 13 Northwestern play.
Unlike the Mid-American Conference tournament and Big West Conference tournament that limited access to fans, the Big Ten has made no indication it will limit fans from attending the games at the venue that holds 20,000 fans in downtown Indianapolis.
Illinois has not made the NCAA tournament since 2013, but is widely expected to do so this season after a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten. The NCAA tournament field is set to be unveiled this Sunday evening.
The tournament is set to open next Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, with four games before eight cities play host to first- and second-round NCAA tournament games from March 19-22: Albany, N.Y.; St. Louis; Tampa, Fla.; Greensboro, N.C.; Omaha, Neb.; Sacramento, Calif.; and Cleveland.
Four cities will play host to regional semifinal and regional final games — Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Houston and New York — from March 26-29 with the national semifinals set for April 4 in Atlanta and the national title game set for April 6 in Atlanta.
When asked Wednesday morning whether he had discussed coronoavirus or precautions with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman or the Big Ten, and if he was worried about the virus, Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood said he was not.
“They tell me we’ve got a game, I’ll be there,” Underwood said.
Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said he was not personally worried about COVID-19.
“I’m not, but I did a lot of research on it,” Dosunmu said. “You’ve got to wash your hands and not shake hands, I guess. It’s all about having good hygiene and watching who you touch and watching what you eat.”
Underwood, who has previously served as head coach at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State, said he wouldn’t know what to expect from playing in an environment with no fans present.
“I’ve never played one, so I don’t really know that,” the third-year Illini coach said before pausing.
“I guess I have,” Underwood continued. “A couple games in the Southland our opponents didn’t draw very well, so I’ve been in empty buildings, I guess. I would be extremely disappointed for all the fans if that were the case. It’s way, way beyond my level of understanding. It’s one of the greatest sporting events in the world is March Madness, so it would be very disappointing for those that couldn’t attend and watch.”
Dosunmu said an empty arena wouldn’t change his focus.
“It would be like an open gym, I guess,” he said about playing without fans. “I never really thought about that. I’d still go out there and try to win the game. I love the fans, but we’ve got to play regardless.”