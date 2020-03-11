The upcoming NCAA men’s basketball tournament won’t have fans in attendance at any of the games because of COVID-19, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The coronavirus outbreak has already altered and canceled many sporting events across the world. Now, it’s affecting the NCAA tournament, which should have Illinois among the 68 teams that make the field.
“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” Emmert said in a statement. “Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of our coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.
“We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
Illinois (21-10) is set to open up Big Ten tournament play at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in a quarterfinal game against either Iowa, Minnesota or Northwestern.
The Big Ten tournament is set to tip off the first of 13 games at 5 p.m. on Wednesday when No. 12 Minnesota and No. 13 Northwestern play. Unlike the Mid-American Conference tournament and Big West Conference tournament that limited access to fans, the Big Ten has made no indication it will limit fans from attending the games at the venue that holds 20,000 fans in downtown Indianapolis.