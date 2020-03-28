CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith doesn’t have a timeline in mind. Just a hope.
“Eventually, we’re going to play football,” the fifth-year Illinois football coach said during a teleconference on Friday. “As far as the University of Illinois is concerned, we’ll be ready when we’re told to turn the lights back on and go back to work.”
Smith can’t wait.
“It’s going to feel great when we get that back there,” Smith said. “We’re going to be anxious and ready to go when that day comes.”
For now, college sports remain on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to do whatever we can to help stop the spread of this disease,” Smith said.
That includes virtual meetings with the players and coaches working from home. The $80 million Smith Center that opened last August amid great fanfare — and rightfully so — is closed until further notice.
It’s the new normal for Smith. One he admits he didn’t see coming.
“That wasn’t part of my handbook of things to go over,” Smith said.
The Illini are expected to stay in shape on their own. The coach is confident in his guys.
“There has to be some trust always,” Smith said.
Illinois is coming off its first bowl appearance in five years, finishing 6-7 during the 2019 season that ended with a 35-20 loss to Cal during the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30. With a large group of veteran players back, 2020 is projected to be better. With a friendly schedule, competing for the Big Ten West title doesn’t seem like an unrealistic objective.
Does coronavirus slow the momentum?
“As a coach, you just want a level playing field and everybody going by the same rules,” Smith said. “Nothing gets changed. Before this virus started attacking our country, we were preparing to have the best football season we have had in a long time at the University of Illinois. Building off 15 starters who had their first action years ago that are now seniors. Optimism just based on what had happened in our eight-week offseason program. Nothing has changed.”
Technology can blunt the effect of the lost time together.
“I think you can even gain ground,” Smith said. “We’re planning on being one of those teams that we’re going to benefit from having to do things a little bit differently right now. We like our team. We have more of a veteran group that I feel will be able to handle what we’re going through right now.”
Smith has challenged the players to be creative in their workouts. Center Doug Kramer gets it, posting a video showing him pushing a truck.
“I thought that was pretty neat for Doug to come up with that,” Smith said. “You can come up with a lot of different ways to stay in shape.”
Listen, learn
Smith is paying close attention to the recommendations from health care officials. He wants the Illini following suit.
“Eventually, we’re going to beat this if we do what the experts tell us to do,” Smith said. “As a coach, I’m constantly telling our players to be coachable.”
For two hours each day, Smith and his staff meet with the players. By video, of course, in these uncertain times.
“It’s just not football that we’re talking about,” Smith said. “If everybody was on campus in Champaign, we would be asking guys to do certain things and we would expect them to go out and follow our rules.”
He has seen pictures from across the country of crowded parties during spring break.
“As a football team, I’d expect we’re more disciplined than that,” Smith said. “We will continue to talk to the young people about that.”
Been there, done that
Smith has been a part of a work stoppage before. In 2011, the NFL owners locked out the players over a labor dispute.
Then the head coach of the Chicago Bears, Smith couldn’t have contact with his players for an 18-week stretch.
“We adjusted,” Smith said. “Everybody went by the same rules and we all started up at the same time. Most people don’t even remember that we went through some changes that season.”
At the time, Smith kept working. Just like the 61-year-old is now.
“I assume eventually we’re going to play football and hopefully, we have similar results,” Smith said. “We’re going to still put a good brand of football on the field.”
Coaches need to be able to be willing to change.
“You go into every game with an ideal game plan,” Smith said. “It never goes that way.”
It works the same on and off the field.
“As I went into this, I knew we would have to be making daily adjustments,” Smith said. “Right now, we’re living from day to day.”