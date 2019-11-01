CHAMPAIGN — Fall recruiting hasn’t been overly fruitful for Brad Underwood in his time at Illinois. The third-year coach has signed just a single player in the early signing period since taking the Illini job. Granted, it was Ayo Dosunmu. Big recruiting win there.
The start of the 2019-20 season — Illinois plays its exhibition against Lewis today — brought another recruiting win and has this November perhaps shaping up to be a little different.
Four-star guard Andre Curbelo took Illinois' recruiting momentum to another level with his commitment to the Illini on Friday morning. His commitment gives Illinois two in the 2020 after three-star forward Coleman Hawkins got the ball rolling for the class in September.
Curbelo checks a lot of boxes for an Illinois team needing to restock its backcourt for the 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot, 170-pound point guard has shown he can run an offense at multiple levels, gets his teammates involved as a facilitator first and flashes an aggressive, attacking style when he takes scoring into his own hands. Curbelo also comes from a winning program at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), and he has international experience playing for Puerto Rico.
Curbelo averaged 16.1 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals while shooting 43 percent from three-point range last season to lead Long Island Lutheran to the New York Federation Class AA title. He was just as productive on the adidas Gauntlet circuit, putting up 16.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game for the New York Jayhawks. He capped his summer in Puerto Rico’s sixth-place finish at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
With Curbelo and Hawkins on board, Illinois can now turn its full focus on closing Adam Miller’s recruitment. The four-star guard out of Morgan Park (via Peoria) is down to a final six that also includes Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, Kansas and Wake Forest. Pairing Miller with Curbelo in the Illinois backcourt has been a long-term priority for the Illini.