CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo’s official visit to Illinois in mid-October was about confirming what he’d heard from the Illini men’s basketball coaches throughout the recruiting process.
Seeing for himself if he would fit — not just his game — in Brad Underwood’s program. Curbelo had developed a relationship with the Illinois coach and his staff, but the visit was an opportunity to get to know the players and coaches better.
“I’ve learned they have a really strong culture,” Curbelo told The News-Gazette before his visit. “They do everything the right way. They always stick together.”
Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) coach John Buck was pretty sure Illinois was going to be the option when Curbelo returned from his official visit. He could see that Curbelo had found what he was looking for in a college basketball destination.
Curbelo made it official Friday when he announced his commitment at the Long Island Lutheran chapel flanked by Buck and his AAU coach Andrew Metz. The four-star guard and top 50 prospect thanked a litany of people before reaching under the table and pulling out an Illinois hat.
“There was a healthy balance of love and care with also a commitment to holding him accountable to be the best player he could be,” Buck said about Curbelo’s connection with Illinois. “His family felt that. He felt that. I think that’s why, ultimately, he chose Illinois.”
Curbelo’s comfort level with his future Illinois teammates was also important. Not just on the floor. How they clicked away from basketball court was key.
“I think sometimes people overlook that need for there to be a comfort level internally and being at peace with the people you’re going to be around,” Buck said. “That’s what he really felt. That’s huge for Andre. If Andre doesn’t feel that, he can’t really be himself. He’s a really expressive kid, someone who likes to be in a community. He’s going to gravitate to an energy that’s positive, and he felt that at Illinois.”
Curbelo gives Illinois a pair of recruits in the 2020 class after three-star forward Coleman Hawkins committed in September. The former makes for a fourth straight top 100 recruit for Underwood, who signed Mark Smith in 2017, Ayo Dosunmu in 2018 and Kofi Cockburn in 2019.
Curbelo checks a lot of boxes for an Illinois team needing to restock its backcourt for the 2020-21 season. The Illini will have to replace Andres Feliz for sure, and the assumption is Dosunmu will be an NBA draft pick next June.
“Timing in life is everything,” Buck said. “There’s a great opportunity for him to step in as a lead guard and make an impact — use his skill set right away and how it will fit into the rest of the roster.”
Curbelo has shown he can run an offense at multiple levels, gets his teammates involved as a facilitator first and flashes an aggressive, attacking style when he takes scoring into his own hands. The 6-foot, 170-pound point guard also comes from a winning program at Long Island Lutheran, and he has international experience playing for his home country of Puerto Rico.
“He likes to make the pass,” Buck said. “He likes to probably wow people first. I think at the college — especially when he has the tools and the weapons on the floor that he’ll have at Illinois — he’ll thrive in being able to give guys good looks.
“He definitely can put the ball in the basket when he needs to as well. He has that ability. When a defense gives him those openings and he sees he needs to take them, he’ll take them.”
Curbelo averaged 16.1 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals while shooting 43 percent from three-point range last season to lead Long Island Lutheran to the New York Federation Class AA title. He was just as productive on the adidas Gauntlet circuit, putting up 16.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game for the New York Jayhawks. He capped his summer in Puerto Rico’s sixth-place finish at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
“He’s gotten markedly better every year,” Buck said. “He’s put time in the gym, and he has really worked hard on his game. He came in as a freshman that was learning the language. He was trying to get acclimated here at school. He really just took steps forward each and every year to be a better and better player. I think that’s only going to continue. He’s really motivated and locked in. You’ve just got to love that, right?”