One of the aggressive fundraising projects for facility upgrades that Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman is pursuing received a significant donation on Monday.
The family of John and Anne Dossey pledged a $5 million gift in their parents' names to help fund the renovation and expansion of the Ubben Basketball Complex.
The donation increases announced pledges for the project to $8 million, with the final cost expected to be around $30 million.
The gift will go towards the creation of the John and Anne Dossey Student-Athlete Development Center inside Ubben.
The project is still under design, but it is expected that the center will include academic and study areas, nutrition and dining spaces and a new strength and conditioning complex at Ubben.
"We are grateful to the Dossey family for this extremely generous and thoughtful gift," Whitman said in a statement. "The family explained to us that Anne and John have always prioritized education and holistic student development, and this new center, created in their name, will have a dramatic impact on the overall experience of our Fighting Illini men's and women's basketball student-athletes."
The 20-year Ubben Complex will see renovations that are set to double the square footage of the building, with improvements expected to include additional court space, expanded staff offices and modern amenities in new locker room and team areas, among other items.
"We are so thankful to have the support of the Dossey family with their milestone gift toward the renovation of Ubben," UI men's basketball coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "They share in our vision of developing the complete student-athlete here at the University of Illinois, and this project will allow us to provide first-class areas for our players through study table and academic support, strength and conditioning, athletic training and food and nutrition. The investment goes well beyond the basketball court and will be a benefit for our players every single time they step inside the building."
Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey echoed the sentiment.
"The well-being of our Illini student-athletes is of the utmost importance, and this donation will have an incredible impact on their experiences here at Illinois," she said in a statement. "This is another amazing example of Illini alumni paying it forward, and we are extremely thankful for this generous gift."