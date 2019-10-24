CHAMPAIGN — Prolific Prep will be more than 2,000 miles away from its home base in Napa, Calif., next month when it plays two games in Champaign. But count on the Crew still having a serious home-court advantage.
Three players on the roster with Midwest ties, including Class of 2020 Illinois commit Coleman Hawkins, should give Prolific Prep an edge when it plays St. Louis Christian Academy at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 and APSIRE Academy (Ky.) at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Centennial High School after both games were announced Tuesday.
“I can’t wait to see all the Illini fans that show support, and my family from Chicago can come and watch me play,” Hawkins said. “My dad’s the youngest of 10, so I have plenty of aunts and uncles (in Chicago) and plenty of cousins and second cousins. They’ll show plenty of support.”
Hawkins isn’t the only Prolific Prep player with Midwest ties. Senior guard Nimari Burnett is from Chicago and played at Morgan Park as a freshman, and senior guard Jack Wetzel is an Iowa native.
“This will be a mini homecoming for him because his family is from Chicago,” Prolific Prep program director Philippe Doherty said of Hawkins. “Same thing with Jack Wetzel and Nimari Burnett. They’re all just ecstatic and completely thankful.”
Hawkins plays on a loaded Prolific Prep team. The Crew’s backcourt features Jalen Green and Burnett, who are both five-star guards ranked Nos. 3 and 22, respectively in the 2020 class. Illinois recruited Burnett, who narrowed his list to Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Texas Tech last month.
The Illini are also currently recruiting Prolific Prep big man Saba Gigiberia. The Republic of Georgia native is a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and part of a frontcourt that includes 2021 four-star big man Frank Anselem, who holds multiple high-major offers.
“We’re a fast-paced team and like to score in transition,” Hawkins said. “We’re dogs. We’re not going to quit. We’re going to keep going. We have tons of energy. Fast paced and a lot of dunks.”
While Prolific Prep’s two games in Champaign next month in the Chambana Classic have Hawkins and Co. excited, they weren’t the original plan. A trip to the Midwest was still on the schedule, but the Crew was set to play an event in Milwaukee that same weekend.
Then that event fell through.
“I did not want to disappoint our Midwest kids, so I started picking up the phone,” Doherty said. “I looked at the schedule, and the same weekend they were going to have the event in Milwaukee no one was playing at Illinois.”
That open weekend for both Illinois men’s basketball and football triggered Doherty’s new plan into action. Brad Underwood’s team will be in the midst of a week break after playing at Arizona on Nov. 10, and Lovie Smith’s team will be on its second of two byes.
“Kind of a unique deal in regards to this,” Doherty said. “It’s probably not too often that the University of Illinois men’s basketball team and University of Illinois football team don’t play on a November weekend.”
That open weekend for Illinois basketball means the coaching staff gets an easy opportunity to see Hawkins play in person.
“They can drive down the street, literally, from their office to watch him,” Doherty said. “Usually that doesn’t happen. He really, really likes the University of Illinois. The official visit was great. He was back there last weekend.”
Pushing Doherty’s revised plan across the finish line was the cooperation he got from the Unit 4 school district. Even with the games scheduled for Centennial, Champaign Central could also have a role.
“The school district was unbelievably easy to work with — just awesome,” Doherty said. “I want this to be a community event. I want the girls’ and boys’ teams from both main high schools sitting behind our bench. I want us to interact with them. On (Nov. 16) before the game maybe introduce some youth teams. I’m going to try and get some youth teams to play at halftime as entertainment.”
Lining up Prolific Prep’s opponents in Champaign wasn’t too difficult for Doherty either. He has relationships with the coaching staffs at both St. Louis Christian and ASPIRE.
“It’s kind of a unique opportunity to kick off the season in November with a pretty high-level game,” Doherty said. “Fans will see a different type of basketball. It’s high school, but the level is really high and it’s well-played and coached. We’ve never played in a game without a shot clock, so we’re going to bring our own.”
While Prolific Prep has a stacked roster, ASPIRE features recent Kansas commit Gethro Muscadin. The four-star 2020 center committed to the Jayhawks on Oct. 17. St. Louis Christian, meanwhile, has Jordan Nesbitt on its roster. The Class of 2021 prospect has multiple high-major offers, including Nebraska and Iowa.