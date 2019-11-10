Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.

On Sundays, we’ll dip into our vast News-Gazette archives and stroll Memory Lane. Today: With Illinois taking on Arizona tonight, a look back at one of the greatest moments in program history, the hard-to-believe comeback in 2005 that sent Bruce Weber's Illini to the Final Four.