College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.

On Sundays, we’ll dip into our vast News-Gazette archives and stroll Memory Lane. Today: With Illinois taking on Arizona tonight, a look back at one of the greatest moments in program history, the hard-to-believe comeback in 2005 that sent Bruce Weber's Illini to the Final Four.

Illini's Greatest Day

March 26, 2005: Perhaps the greatest day in Illinois sports history. Here's our look in pictures of the Illini's thriller against Arizona, from outside the arena in Rosemont to the celebration back in Champaign.

1 of 22

Illini comeback against Arizona, March 26, 2005

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).