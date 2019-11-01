Long Island Lutheran's Andre Curbelo #11 in action against Holy Spirit Prep during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)Long Island Lutheran's Andre Curbelo #11 in action against Holy Spirit Prep during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)