Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.
Illinois will find out this morning whether it’s landed a commitment from one of its highest priorities in the 2020 class when four-star guard Andre Curbelo decides between the Illini and Miami. Illinois’ path forward is pretty clear if it can get Curbelo on board. Land four-star Morgan Park guard Adam Miller as soon as possible, pair him with Curbelo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins and — barring any unforeseen roster turnover at the end of the coming season — call the 2020 class a lock.
Then it’s on to 2021 because it’s never too early to start thinking ahead. That’s why Brad Underwood has already offered more than 30 high school juniors. The only question is where the Illini’s priorities might lie in the next class.
True scholarship math that far out, though, is like doing infinitesimal calculus in your head. Probably possible (not for me), but your brain might overheat. Right now, Illinois will lose both Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams come the 2021-22 season, so guard help in the 2021 class probably ranks pretty high on the Illini wish list.
Illinois’ 2021 recruiting at this point, though, can be broken down into three categories (that do have occasional overlap) — elite level prospects, in-state targets and recruits with international ties and experience. A breakdown of all three:
Elite level prospects
The 247Sports Composite currently ranks 21 players as five-star recruits in the 2021 class. Illinois has offered 12 of them, including Nos. 1 and 2 Jonathan Kuminga (The Patrick School; Elizabeth, N.J.) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton; Sussex, Wis.). One of the most intriguing five-stars is No. 4 Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy; Minneapolis). He’s skinny, but he packs every guard skill teams want into a 7-footer’s body.
In-state targets
Six juniors playing on Illinois high school teams boast an Illini offer. Former Geneva forward Nate Santos (now playing in Connecticut) makes seven. And that guard help the Illini probably need in the 2021 class? Underwood might not have to look too far. Rolling Meadows’ Max Christie is a five-star guard, but there’s some depth in the state with four-star guards Ahamad Bynum (Simeon) and Brandon Weston (Morgan Park). The latter two have both been on campus recently for unofficial visits.
International ties and experience
It’s pretty clear Underwood and Co. will tap into the international basketball market if there’s a fit. The current roster has four international players, and three others have played for the Illini in the past two years. Illinois has currently offered seven international players that are currently in the U.S., including a pair of guards from the Dominican Republic in Yerald Mieses (Hamilton Heights Christian; Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Alexis Reyes (Cushing Academy; Roxbury, Mass.). Assistant coach Orlando Antigua is from the D.R., and the last Dominican point guard Illinois brought (Andres Feliz) has worked out pretty well.