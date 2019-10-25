DANVILLE — Tevin Smith knew it was coming.
The Danville junior pays close attention to Illinois football. Not only because the team is located roughly 30 minutes from his hometown, but also because two Viking alumni — Caleb Griffin and Julian Pearl — suit up for the Illini.
So with Smith scheduled for an unofficial visit with coach Brad Underwood’s Illinois men’s basketball program last Saturday, the same day Illini football hosted then-No. 6 Wisconsin, Smith had an idea his trip would be extra special.
“I get to say that I know people on that team that beat (Wisconsin),” Smith said. “And the funny thing was that I told Grif that they would be the team that beats them, too. And then it happened.”
It sure did, as the Illini stunned the Badgers 24-23 to provide Smith some additional excitement amid his biggest basketball recruiting step thus far after previous unofficial visits to Butler and Southern Illinois.
Finally making the same investment in Champaign-Urbana is the culmination of the Illini scouting Smith since before he entered high school.
“The first time I heard from Illinois was after our state game in eighth grade,” said Smith, referencing Danville North Ridge’s 2017 IESA Class 4A championship win versus Flossmoor Parker. “At that time, they saw I was winning — like a winning player — and just came and got me.”
Smith’s visit was about more than watching Illini football snag a big victory, of course.
The 6-foot-4 guard got a sense of what athletes Underwood and his staff are seeking out. Smith was especially intrigued by what the players on the Illinois men’s team “do on a day-to-day basis.”
“The nutrition that they give before the game and after the game,” Smith said. “How they treat their bodies and what they do (to) make sure they stay in game shape.”
Smith’s play in two seasons at Danville hasn’t given the Illini any reason to shy away from pursuing him.
He’s a reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection after helping the Vikings to a 31-4 record last season via a team-leading 18 points per game on top of 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals.
And sentiment surrounding Underwood’s program is making a similarly positive turn. Illinois received votes in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll that dropped Monday.
“That’s actually good,” Smith said. “You can see that I’ve got a Top 25 school looking at me. Makes me feel better.”
That’s important to Smith at this stage, considering he’s still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the latest AAU campaign, but he’s aiming to return to the court for Danville’s season opener a month from now at the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament.
“I’m at 75 percent right now,” Smith said. “I’m about to start doing water aerobics. ... (The doctors) said I’ll be able to play in the first (Vikings) game.”
Health isn’t all that’s been in flux for Smith this calendar year.
He now has a new coach at Danville as well, with 1995 Vikings graduate Durrell Robinson selected for the role in May following Ted Houpt’s resignation.
“We have a connection like no other,” Smith said. “He asks me questions about colleges and stuff, like what do I think or where do I feel like I fit.”
Smith continues to get a grip on that idea, with those unofficial visits in the bank alongside official offers from DePaul and Tennessee-Martin.
His biggest concern right now, however, is getting back to full strength and pushing Danville boys’ basketball even further than its Class 4A sectional final appearance earlier this year.
“I know it’s going to feel great when I first get out there,” Smith said. “It’s just like it’s going to come when it comes. I’ve just been patient. I know how to be patient now.”