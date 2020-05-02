CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team has left no stone unturned when it comes to building a roster.
Brad Underwood and Co. have recruited nationally and established a strong foothold in New York. The Illini also delved into the junior-college ranks successfully by landing Andres Feliz. International recruiting has also proved fruitful, and the transfer portal has become a bigger piece of putting together a roster across the county.
Underwood has proven he’ll utilize any recruiting avenue given the players targeted are the right fit not only in skill set and for his system, but also in a cultural sense. Illinois might cast a wide recruiting net across the country — and even overseas — but that hasn’t lessened the importance of trying to get the top in-state talent to stay home.
“I think that there’s so many positives here,” Underwood said. “The University of Illinois is special. When you haven’t won and you haven’t been successful, that’s a huge factor in people making their decisions. I get it.
“We’re not going to be able to take everybody, and we’re not going to be able to take guys sometimes that are really good because they don’t meet our needs at that certain time. But I do feel like we’ve become the option, and we’re a program that can affect young peoples’ lives in a very positive way.”
The last decade has seen the majority of the top players in Illinois head elsewhere for college. Underwood has been able to turn that tide, at least somewhat, in two of the last three classes. Landing Ayo Dosunmu in 2018 meant the Illini added the top player in the state for the first time since Bruce Weber swept the top three spots in 2010 with Jereme Richmond, Meyers Leonard and Crandall Head.
Getting Dosunmu on board was a turning point not only for Illinois’ success as a program, but also what the Illini could sell on the recruiting trail.
“Ayo helped that, there’s no doubt,” Underwood said. “He was the right fit at the right time coming in as a freshman and was able to really kind of make Illinois basketball cool again. Then we started to win and put other good pieces with that. Good players want to play with good players, and winners want to hang around winners.”
Underwood doubled down on landing in-state talent in the 2020 class with Mr. Basketball winner Adam Miller out of Morgan Park, who ranks second — barely — behind Whitney Young’s Duke-bound DJ Steward in the state. Underwood can draw a fairly direct line from Dosunmu’s success — and the level he helped Illinois return to as a program — and Miller succeeding him with the Illini. The two have an obvious connection, of course, winning a state title together at Morgan Park in 2017-18.
“Obviously, Ayo is the first freshman to ever lead an Illini team in scoring, and he becomes an all-league guy,” Underwood said. “I think he’s such a great representative of our program and a great representative of the city of Chicago and the state. That’s obviously something that can be contagious and can be something other young people want to be a part of. Obviously, it impacted Adam.
“I don’t see that stopping. I think that winning helps a lot of that, and we’re going to continue to try to recruit the state’s best players. This state has unbelievable coaches and unbelievable AAU programs. I do think that playing in front of 15,000 in the orange and blue every night in the best league in the country is going to be appealing to those here in our state.”
The in-state push for the Illini is continuing in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes. Illinois has four open offers in the rising senior class in Rolling Meadows five-star guard Max Christie, Niles Notre Dame’s Louis Lesmond, Oak Park-River Forest’s Isaiah Barnes and Morgan Park’s Brandon Weston. Elite big man AJ Casey out of Tinley Park is a top target in the 2022 class, and Yorkville Christian sharpshooter Jaden Schutt, another 2022 prospect, just got an offer. Illinois is going back to Morgan Park well in 2023 with offers last fall to JJ Taylor and Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames.
Illinois has been out front in those players’ recruitments. The Illini haven’t offered many 2022 or 2023 prospects, but Underwood is comfortable recruiting in-state targets out that far and wouldn’t be opposed to taking an earlier commitment either.
“I think it’s got to be the right situation,” he said. “We’re becoming very much the needs of year to year. Especially in your state when you can be really dialed in with guys and travel is easy and they have access to you and your facility and your games and your program, I think you’re a lot more likely to take a commitment younger. We’d be all in favor of that. We’d have no objections as we continue to build relationships with coaches and young people in this state.”
Through the years
Illinois has hit on multiple in-state recruits in the Brad Underwood era, but the Illini can’t take and haven’t landed all the top players in the state. Here’s where the last 10 classes worth of top three in-state players have gone:
Class Player High School College
2020 DJ Steward Whitney Young Duke
2020 Adam Miller Morgan Park Illinois
2020 Martice Mitchell Bloom Minnesota
2019 E.J. Liddell Belleville West Ohio State
2019 Markese Jacobs Uplift DePaul
2019 DaJuan Gordon Curie Kansas State
2018 Ayo Dosunmu Morgan Park Illinois
2018 Francis Okoro Normal West Oregon, Saint Louis
2018 Talen Horton-Tucker Simeon Iowa State
2017 Jeremiah Tilmon East St. Louis Missouri
2017 Jordan Goodwin Belleville Althoff Saint Louis
2017 Nojel Eastern Evanston Purdue
2016 Charlie Moore Morgan Park Cal, Kansas, DePaul
2016 Zach Norvell Jr. Simeon Gonzaga
2016 Isaiah Roby Dixon Nebraska
2015 Jalen Brunson Stevenson Villanova
2015 Charles Matthews St. Rita Kentucky, Michigan
2015 Glynn Watson Jr. St. Joseph Nebraska
2014 Jahlil Okafor Whitney Young Duke
2014 Cliff Alexander Curie Kansas
2014 Tyler Ulis Marian Catholic Kentucky
2013 Jabari Parker Simeon Duke
2013 Kendrick Nunn Simeon Illinois, Oakland
2013 Malcolm Hill Belleville East Illinois
2012 Steve Taylor Simeon Marquette, Toledo
2012 Jay Simpson Champaign Central, La Lumiere Purdue
2012 Abdel Nader Niles North Northern Illinois, Iowa State
2011 Anthony Davis Perspectives Kentucky
2011 Wayne Blackshear Morgan Park Louisville
2011 Sam Thompson Whitney Young Ohio State