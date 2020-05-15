Illinois secures commitment from Florida linebacker Trevor Moffitt becomes third Illini commit in 2021 class

A third commit in the 2021 class on Thursday afternoon didn’t change Illinois’ place among the Big Ten. Here’s how Lovie Smith’s next class (still) ranks per the 247Sports Composite:

1. Ohio State

National rank: No. 1

Highest profile commit: No. 3 Jack Sawyer; 6-5, 220, DE; Pickerington, Ohio

Notable: The Buckeyes’ four five-star recruits, including Sawyer, is the most of any team in the country, and their 10 four-star commits is tied for the most.

2. Minnesota

National rank: No. 7

Highest profile commit: No. 92 Avante Dickerson; 5-11, 165, CB; Omaha, Neb.

Notable: Three of the Gophers’ five four-star recruits are from Illinois, including Athan Kaliakmanis (Antioch), Mar’Keise Irving (Country Club Hills) and Sam Jackson (Naperville).

3. Iowa

National rank: No. 8

Highest profile commit: No. 138 David Davidkov; 6-6, 295, OT; Winnetka

Notable: Kirk Ferentz has relied on in-state recruiting to build the core of his class, with eight of the Hawkeyes’ 14 current commits hailing from Iowa.

4. Michigan

National rank: No. 10

Highest profile commit: No. 15 J.J. McCarthy; 6-2, 195, QB; La Grange Park

Notable: McCarthy, the 2019 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, is the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the county and had a breakout season last fall in leading Nazareth Academy to an appearance in the Class 7A state championship game.

5. Maryland

National rank: No. 14

Highest profile commit: No. 59 Demeioun Robinson; 6-3, 220, DE; Gaithersburg, Md.

Notable: The Terrapins’ top five commits are all from Maryland or Washington, D.C.

6. Penn State

National rank: No. 15

Highest profile commit: No. 47 Landon Tengwall; 6-6, 300, OT; Olney, Md.

Notable: The future of the Nittany Lions’ defense could be Michigan-based with a commitment from four-star safety Jaylen Reed.

7. Wisconsin

National rank: No. 16

Highest profile commit: No. 132 JP Benzschawel, 6-7, 260, OT; Grafton, Wis.

Notable: Badgers’ top two commits are both offensive linemen. Surprise, surprise.

8. Rutgers

National rank: No. 19

Highest profile commit: No. 317 Khayri Banton; 6-2, 220, OLB; Newark, N.J.

Notable: Eight of Greg Schiano’s 13 commits so far hail from the Garden State.

9. Michigan State

National rank: No. 25

Highest profile commit: No. 629 Tyson Watson; 6-6, 270, DE; Warren, Mich.

Notable: New coach Mel Tucker has secured a dozen commitments since April 9.

10. Northwestern

National rank: No. 34

Highest profile commit: No. 280 Najee Story; 6-4, 235, DE; Solon, Ohio

Notable: Three four-star commits includes in-state linebacker Mac Uihlein from Lake Forest.

11. Nebraska

National rank: No. 36

Highest profile commit: No. 164 Randolph Kpai; 6-3, 185, OLB; Sioux Falls, S.D.

Notable: Three linebackers and three offensive linemen make up nearly all of the now seven-man class for Scott Frost’s program.

12. Purdue

National rank: No. 43

Highest profile commit: No. 566 Preston Terrell; 6-3, 180, WR; Brownsburg, Ind.

Notable: Two offensive linemen and two receivers among Jeff Brohm’s top five commits.

13. Indiana

National rank: No. 58

Highest profile commit: No. 383 Cooper Jones; 6-6, 245, DE; Valparaiso, Ind.

Notable: Three-star Michigan running back David Holloman clocked a 4.29 40 in January.

14. Illinois

National rank: No. 87

Highest profile commit: NR Samari Collier; 6-3, 210, QB; DeSoto, Texas

Notable: Collier compiled 3,117 yards of total offense and 33 TDs last season at DeSoto.