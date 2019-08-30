CHAMPAIGN — Arieal Scott will be taking another break from the game of basketball.
This time, she's doing so for health reasons.
The Illinois athletic department announced in a release on Friday afternoon that Scott had been granted a medical noncounter waiver, which will allow the sophomore to remain on scholarship this school year but not count toward the Illini women's basketball team's scholarship limit for the upcoming campaign.
Scott will continue to pursue her degree at the University of Illinois but not be on the court when Illinois tips off its season on Nov. 5 by hosting Chicago State at State Farm Center.
“While we are disappointed that Arieal will not join us on the court, we are supportive of the decision to focus on her health,” Illini third-year head coach Nancy Fahey said Friday. “Student-athlete wellness is of the utmost importance and we are thankful that she will have the opportunity to continue to pursue her degree on scholarship at the University of Illinois while focusing on personal needs.”
Scott, who missed Illinois' overseas trip to Australia earlier this month due to "personal reasons," played in 26 games during her first season with the Illini, starting two of them. She posted 8.8 points per game while averaging 19 minutes and shooting 32 percent from the field.
A Danville native who starred in high school at Schlarman and Urbana, Scott stopped playing basketball completely shortly after committing to Illinois on Sept. 19, 2017.
Earlier in that year, the IHSA had ruled her ineligible to play because of residence bylaws, which wiped out her junior season at Urbana. She also didn't play basketball as a senior at Urbana in 2018.
Scott didn't return to the court until last fall when as a member of the Illini she scored 10 points in Illinois' season-opening 88-60 victory over Alabama A&M on Nov. 7, 2018.