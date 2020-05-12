CHAMPAIGN — Vanessa DiBernardo remembers the early years of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Her first season was the league’s second in existence after she was drafted by the Chicago Red Stars in 2014.
The Red Stars didn’t have their own home field, playing at Benedictine University in Lisle during DiBernardo’s first two seasons. No true home field meant no proper training locker room. A move to Bridgeview and the 20,000-seat capacity SeatGeek Stadium for the 2016 season changed that.
The NWSL has changed, too. DiBernardo’s first season coincided with the first league expansion with the addition of the Houston Dash, and even if the nine current teams aren’t all in their initial locations, the league remains the strongest of any previous women’s league in the U.S. A 10th team in Louisville, Ky., is set to be added in 2021.
“I’ve been able to see it grow,” DiBernardo said of the NWSL. “I’ve been able to see those changes, at least throughout Chicago. You really get to see and appreciate how much time and effort is being put into the league to make it stay around and continue to grow.”
DiBernardo’s success in the NWSL, though, are rooted in her time at Illinois. The Naperville native was ranked as the No. 51 recruit in the country in the 2010 class and earned Illinois’ Gatorade Player of the Year honors after her senior season at Waubonsie Valley.
DiBernardo ultimately left Illinois after four successful seasons saw her claim multiple individual accolades.
She was the 2010 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, 2011 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, earned three All-Big Ten honors and wound up one of the Illini’s most decorated players with Second Team All-American status in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
The latest award? Induction into the fourth class of the Illinois Hall of Fame.
“I was very surprised, to be completely honest, and just very honored to be even in the conversation for this award,” said DiBernardo, who celebrates her 28th birthday on Friday and who will be the youngest member of the Hall of Fame. “I was not expecting the phone call at all. It was just a random morning. Especially during this time, that was the last thing I was thinking about.”
DiBernardo is just the second Illini soccer player in the Illinois Hall of Fame, joining two-time All-American Tara Hurless, who held the program’s all-time scoring record with 47 goals for 11 years. DiBernardo is still in the record books herself, currently ranking first with 22 career assists, fourth with 43 career goals and third with 108 career points.
That level of production propelled DiBernardo into her professional career. She was the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NWSL College Draft and has played in Chicago ever since — with two seasons on loan to Australian side Perth Glory during the NWSL offseason.
“The foundation Janet Rayfield laid for that program has really kind of set the tone for the rest of my career,” DiBernardo said of the Illinois coach. “I’m lucky I was able to continue my career after playing at Illinois. The four years I was there, it was just a great experience. The memories I have from those four years have impacted me and will impact me for the rest of my life.”
The standards Rayfield set for the program made the transition from college soccer to the NWSL straightforward. Mostly because Rayfield expected those standards to be met every day, every practice and every match.
“It was, I won’t say an easy transition because playing at the pro level is another standard, but it was a doable transition for me,” DiBernardo said. “The standards that are set by the program and the level that we have to train at and hold ourselves to I think is something that really impacted me and allowed me to transition easier. The Illinois program really pushes you to do that. That was something that helped me transition.”
DiBernardo’s role in Illinois’ success at the start of the last decade is also something she’s mirrored in her professional career. The Illini posted a combined 51-28-10 record in DiBernardo’s four seasons, won the 2011 Big Ten tournament title and reached the NCAA tournament each fall with a Sweet 16 appearance in 2013.
The Red Stars have qualified for the NWSL playoffs in each of the past five seasons and finished as league runners-up in 2019. DiBernardo was the team’s third leading scorer last season and played alongside U.S. Women’s National Team members Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, Mogan Brian and Tierna Davidson and Australian star Sam Kerr.
“I’ve been fortunate to be picked in Chicago and (have) my whole career here and stay in the city,” DiBernardo said. “It’s been pretty great in that aspect. I’m close to family and close to friends, and we’ve also been a successful team year after year. I really couldn’t have asked for anything better.
“We do still have a lot to prove, I think. We’ve gotten over a couple humps, but there’s still one we’re all still searching for. I’m lucky to be on a team that has that goal, and that goal is something we can reach. I’ve had a great career. Every year has been a bit different, but that’s a fun part of being in the NWSL. Every year is different, and it keeps you on your toes.”
That last hump is an NWSL title. DiBernardo and the Red Stars were a week into preseason training when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all sports. Even in that brief time together, the former Illini was already having positive thoughts about the 2020 season.
“We had a little glimpse,” DiBernardo said. “You could kind of tell this team is ready to get back to where we were. Having that feeling for four or five months as a loss and not being able to perform at your best at a high stage just kicks you into gear once things get started again. Having that feeling really pushes you for to be ready for when the season starts.”