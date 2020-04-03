More than 30 years ago, John Mackovic and Lou Tepper tried to convince Dana Howard that Illinois was the place for him.
Then a star for legendary coach Bob Shannon at East St. Louis Senior, Howard said “Yes.”
And the rest is history.
After a redshirt season, Howard became the dominant linebacker the coaches expected. He set the Big Ten record for career tackles. He won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. And, ultimately, Howard earned spots in the College Football and Illinois Athletics halls of fame.
So, with all that Illinois history, what was Howard to do when the school pursued his daughter Zoie?
What do you think?
“I was excited,” Dana said. “I thought ‘You’ve got a better opportunity at Illinois vs. UCLA, Ole Miss or Mizzou.’”
In late January, O’Fallon junior Zoie Howard made a commitment to join the Illini softball team. She will likely play center field for Tyra Perry.
“I’m excited,” Zoie said. “I’ve been going to games there since I was little.”
Before Zoie made her choice, Dana and mom Patrice, an Illinois alumna, weighed in.
“They didn’t really have to tell me much because I knew most of the positives,” Zoie said.
Still, mom and dad offered their advice.
“At 17 years old, you don’t know what you don’t know,” Dana said. “We guided her to the point that ‘Hey listen, your mom and dad both went to the U of I and had great experiences. If you go to UCLA, you’re just another girl on the team. Nobody knows who you are. If you go to Illinois, the AD knows your name.’”
During his time at Illinois, Dana had strong support of his coaches and his teammates.
Zoie will have the same backing.
Dana wasn’t perfect during his time at Illinois.
He got sideways with Tepper once for “predicting” a win against Ohio State. And he was suspended for a game because of an incident at the Illini Union.
No such trouble coming from Zoie.
“She’s not a hothead like her dad,” Dana said.
A strong hitter and even better athlete, Zoie plays both softball and runs track for the Panthers. She is also a former tennis standout, who gave up the game because of a problem elbow.
Who is the better athlete in the family: Dana or Zoie? You will get no argument from dad.
“She is,” Dana said.
But Dana said both of them will ultimately fall behind his young son Zade. The 6-year-old is already showing skill in tennis, track and baseball.
“I’m trying to get his hand-eye coordination together,” Dana said. “Hopefully, he’ll play baseball (at Illinois). We’ll see.”
Stiff competition
Don’t think Illinois went after Zoie just because dad is an icon at the school.
She had high-level interest, including the nation’s premier program. No school has won more than UCLA’s 12 NCAA titles.
UCLA assistant Lisa Fernandez, a former star with the Bruins, offered Zoie a spot at UCLA after a camp in Los Angeles.
“To me, that’s cool,” Dana said. “That’s the best of the best of the best. If they think she’s worthy enough to come there, she should be happy they’re looking at her like that. Everybody wants to go to UCLA.”
It was a sign to the Howards that Zoie can play with anyone.
Because she is not following Dana onto the football field, Zoie will be able to create her own path.
“She’s always been that kid that wants to do her own thing,” Dana said. “She doesn’t want to be a professional athlete.”
Zoie is a good student. She wants to become a dermatologist.
“She loves school,” Dana said. “She’s a smart kid.”
Takes after her mom. (Just kidding, No. 40).
Dana is learning more and more about college softball. Players tend to commit earlier in their careers.
Tough time
Normally, Zoie would be filling her days practicing and competing on the track and diamond. But COVID-19 closed down all high school sports in Illinois.
She is keeping in shape, running, fielding with her dad outside and working on her hitting in the basement.
But it isn’t the same as games and meets.
She is doing her school work online.
It had the makings of a great season for O’Fallon softball. The Panthers brought back most of their team.
“They had a good chance to win state this year,” Dana said.
The IHSA hasn’t ruled out starting the track and softball seasons late.
“I would love that,” Zoie said. “I just want to get out of the house.”
Zoie is hanging out at home with her brother.
“All the time,” Zoie said. “He’s a good kid and all. I love him, but I want to see new faces.”
“She’d rather be on somebody’s ballfield,” Dana said.