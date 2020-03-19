CHAMPAIGN — Mark it down. The final Illinois athletics event of the 2019-20 academic year was a win. Against Missouri no less.
The Illinois softball team just didn’t realize it was playing not only its final game but the final game for any Illini athlete. That 2-1 victory against the Tigers on the Lindenwood University campus in St. Charles, Mo., stands as the final moment of Illinois athletics after all remaining winter and spring sports were canceled last week in the wave of the public health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s pretty surreal kind of thinking back on that,” Illinois softball coach Tyra Perry said Wednesday. “We ended with a win, which was cool. If that has to be your last game or if that’s the last game for Illinois athletics 2019-20, it’s not a bad way to go out.
“It’s been a very interesting set of few days considering we’re supposed to be heading toward Big Ten play and all the things you think are very important until something like this happens. We are doing everything that we can to help our players work through these difficult times of not having softball and also having the threat of the COVID-19 virus.”
Addy Jarvis got her fifth win of the season in beating Missouri. Fellow sophomore right-hander Sydney Sickels, with a game-ending strikeout as the punctuation, earned her fifth save. Freshman shortstop Miranda Gallardo had two of Illinois’ five hits.
“I think our energy that game was through the roof,” senior infielder Maddy Adams said. “We were excited and ready to go and come out with a ‘W.’ That was awesome to beat another SEC team. I remember on the bus ride home we were all in a good mood — we had just won.”
That three-hour bus ride back to Urbana was also where the Illinois softball team found out that the Ivy League had canceled its spring sports ahead of any other conference in the country. The Illini didn’t believe at the time the same would happen to them — maybe a suspension of the season if anything — but Adams still turned to teammate Maddison Demers with the idea to celebrate the win a little more on the way home.
“We got the girls up and were dancing and singing on the bus and had the best time,” Adams said. “It actually ended up being our last bus ride home. I was just so thankful that was my last bus ride, and I got to experience that with my team. The girls had fun together.”
Both Perry and Adams thought that “Border Battle” victory against Missouri was the tipping point for the season. The win got Illinois back to .500 overall for the season at 11-11 ahead of what was supposed to be this past weekend’s home opener against Bowling Green and Big Ten play right around the corner. The Illini’s conference opener was supposed to be a 5 p.m. Friday showdown with Nebraska at Eichelberger Field.
“We thought that win against Missouri was a huge step for us,” Adams said. “Before that we were kind of up and down. We had to figure out our mojo basically. We had to get that good juju back and keep working on our thing.
“When we did lose, we were kind of like, ‘What the heck’s going on? This isn’t us.’ We were beating ourselves basically. I think that ‘W’ against Missouri was the first step we needed, and I think we would have ran with it after that if we got the chance to.”
That opportunity, of course, is now lost. After last Thursday’s season cancellation and team meeting, the Illinois softball team has since scattered. The players returned home, while the coaching staff now works on putting together a plan to keep them connected and engaged as a team from a distance.
“We’re not allowed to have any countable actives as of right now, but we are making plans so if the NCAA does allow us to have countable activities to do things in a Zoom/Skype fashion,” Perry said. “Other than that, we’ve just been keeping up with our players through texts and calls.”
The Big Ten announced last Friday that all organized team activities would be suspended until April 6, with the situation possibly re-evaluated at that time. Illinois canceled all practices and organized activities a day prior, but athletic director Josh Whitman said last week that stance could change if the situation at the time allows. For now, even virtual team meetings — an organized team activity — are not allowed.
“We are actually, staff-wise, coming up with PowerPoints and different written information to pass out to kind of stay connected,” Perry said. “Once the NCAA allows us, we’re going to have meetings via Skype or Zoom to talk strategy and philosophy — whatever we’re allowed. We’re making specific plans to continue to check in.
“It’s not like the summer. Our summers, we kind of have to let everybody go on their own and just trust that they’re working. We’re going to be very intentional and specific about it and continue to hold meetings. Especially work on our softball IQ. Because we have a young team, there are some things we’re learning on the job per se. We’re hoping to use video and different types of multimedia to replace some of the physical parts we’re missing.”