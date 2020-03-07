LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Addy Jarvis largely shut down the Lousville hitters over eight strong innings and Bella Loya came up with a big hit when the Illlinois softball team needed one.
That was enough for the the Illini to finish off a 2-1 extra-inning victory against the Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Ulmer Stadium.
Loya’s RBI double — which followed a single by Delaney Rummell with two outs in the eighth inning— put the Illini (9-9) ahead by the winning margin.
Jarvis closed the game out in the bottom of the eighth with a 1-2-3 frame. The sophomore out of Vienna, Ohio, allowed six hits and a run while striking out eight batters in beating Louisville (7-13).
The Cardinals’ only run of the game happened on a passed ball in the first inning. Illinois also cashed in on a mistake to score its first run, tying the game at 1 in the fourth inning following a pair of Louisville throwing errors.
“We are still trying to find our identity, but we kept fighting and kept believing we have what it takes to win a close game,” Illinois coach coach Tyra Perry said. “Addy Jarvis stood tall on the mound against a very good Louisville team. Addy is a competitor, and she showed a ton of leadership.”
In baseball
Illini drop series opener. The sixth inning turned out to be the difference-maker in the Illinois baseball team’s 10-6 loss to Elon on Friday night in Elon, N.C.
Danny Doligale’s RBI triple gave the Illini a brief 6-5 lead in the fateful sixth inning, as the Phoenix answered with five runs in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead for good.
“We we’re behind in the count all night,” Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said. “We had to throw a lot of balls in hitters counts and they made us paid for it. It was disappointing.”
Ty Rybarczyk picked up the loss after relieving starter Ty Weber. Rybarczyk was tagged for seven hits and six runs in 2 1 / 3 innings.
The Illini (6-5) overcame deficits of 3-0 and 5-3 by scoring three runs in the fourth inning and three more in the sixth, but Elon (7-7) tied a season-high with 16 hits against Illinois’ pitchers.
Doligale led the Illini with three hits as Illinois finished with 11 for the game.
In women’s gymnastics
Takekawa shines in loss. Mia Takekawa continued her standout freshman season, but Illinois women’s gymnastics team still came up short in a 196.450-196.250 loss to Kentucky at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky.
Takekawa’s near-perfect score of 9.975 on beam won her a 10th event title this season, the most by an Illini freshman since 2008.