The 2020 season begins Friday for Illinois softball, which is aiming for its fourth NCAA tournament appearance in the last five seasons. Staff writer SCOTT RICHEY highlights four items for coach Tyra Perry’s fifth team before Friday’s first pitch against Liberty:
NEW-LOOK ILLINI
Nine newcomers — eight freshmen and a sophomore transfer — make up nearly half of the Illini roster this spring after a senior class of nine (many of them starters) graduated a year ago. Add in six sophomores, and Tyra Perry has a team long on youth and excitement but short on much experience. That’s put the Illini coach in a different frame of mind heading into the 2020 season.
“It’s kind of a fresh feel,” Perry said. “These guys have a ton of energy, and I’m sure it’s tied into their youth. ... This year it’s been really interesting. I don’t have a lot of pre-thought. Last year with nine seniors, obviously, I was expecting this and expecting that. A lot of different thoughts because I’d known those kids for so long. Right now, it’s kind of open. I do know we’re going to have a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of heart and a lot of fight.”
CENTERPIECE CATCHER
Illinois’ experience comes behind the plate. Junior catcher Bella Loya returns after earning All-Big Ten First Team and Softball America Third Team All-American honors in 2019. The 5-foot-6 Mission Viejo, Calif., native started all 58 games and led the team with 12 home runs, 48 RBI and 27 walks while hitting .366. Loya is a career .364 hitter, and if she maintains her home run pace from her first two seasons, she’ll jump into the top five in program history. Loya is a bat Illinois can build around after the other four of its top five hitters from last season graduated.
“She brings a sense of stability with having so many newcomers,” Perry said. “Having someone like Bella is a huge key. She was elected captain this year along with Avrey Steiner. It’s not just her ability on the field. It’s her leadership ability, as well, that shapes us.”
IN THE CIRCLE
Sophomore right-hander Sydney Sickels returns for Illinois this spring after going 19-13 with a 3.41 ERA, 131 strikeouts and 86 walks in 172 1 / 3 innings last year. Joining Sickels in the Illini rotation will be Youngstown State transfer Addy Jarvis. The Vienna, Ohio, native was the Horizon League Freshman of the Year and went 12-11 with a 2.58 ERA and a school record 218 strikeouts in 170 2 / 3 innings for the Penguins.
“(Sickels) really worked to become a little bit more dynamic,” Perry said. “I think that’s going to be huge for her. Changing speeds and changing the batter’s eye, having to look in different spots, is going to help her become even more effective. Addy throws a screwball and has a great changeup and some other pitches. She’s going to have a great chance to keep batters off balance.”
UNIQUE OPPONENT
The forecast for Clearwater, Fla., calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and mid-70s this weekend. Abandoning the Illinois winter, though, is only one reason Perry said her team is excited to get the 2020 season started Friday against Liberty. The Illini’s second game Friday, though, stands out a bit more with an opportunity to play the U.S. national team. Team USA is playing a series of college teams in the next two months.
“We were asked,” Perry said about how the matchup with the national team got on the Illinois schedule. “You could decline or accept a chance to play. Me being the type of person that I am, I was like, ‘Let’s play them.’ I think it’s going to be fun, but we’re going to treat it like any other game. We’re going to stick to our game plan and do what we do best. That’s play solid defense and play solid softball.”