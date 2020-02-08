CLEARWATER, Fla. — Syndney Sickels turned in a dominant performance in the circle, Danielle Davis broke the game open with a seventh-inning grad slam and the Illinois softball team began the 2020 season with an 8-2 victory against Liberty in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
Sickels allowed only two hits in six scoreless innings, striking out three batters without issuing a walk.
Illinois (1-0) scored twice in the first inning against the Flames (0-2) and stretched that advantage to 3-0 in the third before a five-run seventh inning.
Shelby Stauffenberg’s RBI single made it 4-0, and Davis later connected for a grand slam to left-center field for the Illini’s first home run of the season.
Also facing Team USA on Friday night, Illinois lost 11-0 in an exhibition game that ended after five innings.
Cat Osterman and Rachel Garcia combined to limit the Illini to one hit, a single by Kailee Powell in the fourth inning.
In wrestling
Illini roll. Illinois delivered a convincing win on the road Friday night, beating Rutgers 29-6 in a matchup of top-25 teams.
The 16th-ranked Illini got plenty of bonus points, including a first period pinfall win by Travis Piotrowski at 133 pounds.
In its match against the 25th-ranked Scarlet Knights, Illinois also received wins by Centennial graduate Justin Cardani (125 pounds), Dylan Duncan (141), Eric Barone (157), Danny Braunagel (165), Joey Gunther (174), Zac Braunagel (184) and Urbana graduate Luke Luffman (heavyweight).
Luffman was one of two Illini to win by major decision, beating Alex Esposito 11-3.
In women’s gymnastics
UI rallies to win. Illinois completed a comeback with a strong finish in the floor exercises to edge past Penn State for a 195.725-195.425 victory on Friday night at Huff Hall in Champaign.
Trailing 146.750-146.600 entering the final rotation, the Illini delivered scores of 9.850 from both Karen Howell and Shaylah Scott on floor as all five counting scores for Illinois in that discipline were 9.800 or better.
Kylie Noonan also produced a win for the Illini on balance beam with a score of 9.900.
In men’s tennis
Gators take bite out of Illini. Illinois’ return to Atkins Tennis Center Friday evening saw the Illini defeated 6-0 by No. 3 Florida.
The Gators swept the double matches, and won all five of the singles’ matches that were completed, three of which went the full three sets.
In women’s tennis
Bruins sweep Illini. Illinois ended up losing 4-0 to No. 4 UCLA in the Illini’s opening match of the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship Friday night in Chicago.
Illinois, the host team for the tournament, was unable to get on the board dropping both of its double matches and also losing three singles matches in straight sets.
In men’s track and field
Wells tops his field. Jonathan Wells paced Illinois in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational’s Friday action, winning the men’s long jump with a leap of 25 feet, 1 3 / 4 inches at Lincoln, Neb.
Chisom Nwoko took second in the women’s 400-meter dash for the Illini (54.88 seconds), and Jason Thormo placed fourth in the men’s 400 (47.98).