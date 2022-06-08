Top of the Morning, June 8, 2022
I need tickets to … a Taylor Swift concert or the Women’s College World Series. I could never imagine how it’d feel to actually be there.
That was Alison Pangburn’s response when the Villa Grove sophomore was named The News-Gazette’s Athlete of the Week in April.
We’re happy to report she’s halfway there.
Pangburn and teammates Maci Clodfelder and Logan Lillard took a spur-of-the-moment trip to Oklahoma City last weekend when Blue Devils assistant coach Heather VonLanken scored last-minute tickets. They were in the stands to watch Texas beat Arizona and UCLA beat Florida on Sunday.
“It was a blast,” Pangburn said, “and very eventful.”
Pangburn and Co. returned to Douglas County on Monday, worn out from the 1,300-mile round trip but full of stories from a memorable mad dash.
The best part was mingling with friendly members of Oklahoma State’s team, including Tuscola standout Morgan Day. “That was really nice,” Pangburn said. “Talking to them, you realize they’re just normal players, too, even though they’re playing at the highest level.”
Pangburn said she and her Villa Grove Elite teammates should have an extra hop in their step when they play this weekend at a Champaign tournament, inspired by interaction with college’s best softball players.
Meanwhile, she’ll wait for Taylor Swift Tour 2022 concert dates to be announced.
“I’m still hoping to make that happen,” she said.