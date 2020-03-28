CHAMPAIGN — With the coronavirus pandemic spreading in mid-March and Aleks Kovacevic already under the weather with the flu, the senior standout on the Illinois men’s tennis team hunkered down in Champaign.
“I was basically in Champaign by myself for about a week, just in my apartment the whole time,” Kovacevic said. “I was talking to friends and playing poker with my friends on the phone. There was not really much else to do, which was kind of depressing, but it wasn’t too bad either, to have some down time.”
Feeling better after recovering from the flu, Kovacevic is now home in Boca Raton, Fla., for the immediate future. His father, Milan, drove up to Champaign earlier this week to pick up his son and take him back to Florida.
“It was a long drive, about 20 hours, but it wasn’t too bad, either, because I didn’t drive any of it,” Kovacevic said with a laugh. “I was listening to a podcast for most of it.”
Such is life now for the 21-year-old who has possibly played his last match with the Illini. The NCAA is set to vote Monday on whether it will grant an extra season of eligibility for all spring sport athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
If the measure passes, though, Kovacevic isn’t sure yet whether he’ll come back or go full-bore in pursuing a pro tennis career.
“The college season isn’t until next January,” Kovacevic said. “There’s a lot of time between now and then and just my general feeling about whether I want to come back and do another year of school. It’s just tough when it’s ripped away from you because you want it back, but at the same time, being in college for five years might not be the best thing. I have the potential to play professionally and people who are looking at me for opportunities in terms of the pros. It’s all kind of up in the air at the moment.”
Kovacevic thrived last season for the Illini, becoming just the third player in program history — and first since two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson did so in 2007 — to reach the semifinals of the NCAA championships in singles play.
Along with above-average forehand and backhand strokes and an ever-improving serve, the 6-foot Kovacevic is a better athlete than he may appear, according to Illinois coach Brad Dancer.
“He’s got a different approach than some of our other guys in terms of how he approaches his fitness, but when we do actual speed tests, he comes out pretty high and his strength is really good,” Dancer said. “He’s got some athleticism that he brings.”
But nothing might prepare him better for a potential pro career than a sound mental approach. The facts are Kovacevic, who has compiled an 88-34 record in singles during his time at Illinois, will likely lose more frequently at the pro level.
“For him, he’s been in the 65-70 percentile of winning percentage for a couple years now,” Dancer said. “That’s going to go down likely to 50 at best. It sounds like such a marginal, not important thing, but it really is critical because this is a 1-on-1 game. It’s all about confidence. When you’re accustomed to winning and you sort of get validated most of the time and all of a sudden, you’re not validated, it’s a big challenge.”
But one Dancer feels Kovacevic can handle. After all, he knows what it likes to advance deep into a tournament, whether it’s at the collegiate level or pro level. Kovacevic reached the quarterfinals of the Knoxville Challenger last season, along with the semifinals of the Legacy National Bank NWA Tennis Series.
“Going pro in tennis is a lot different than something like basketball and football where you get drafted. In tennis, you kind of make your own way,” Kovacevic said. “I’m ranked in the Top 500 in the world right now, so for me, I want to keep my ranking because the points and rankings you rack up only last one year. You don’t want to have your ranking drop off and start all over again. Plus, if you show a lot of promise and agencies start to reach out to contact you and you sign a deal, you can’t go back to college.”
Then again, Kovacevic doesn’t have any tournaments to play in at the moment since the pandemic has shut down both college tennis and any pro events.
“When you don’t want to play, you have to because there’s that fear of losing out on points or someone else overtaking you in the rankings,” Kovacevic said. “That’s why I’m a little bit grateful that I have some time off right now to chill a little bit and think about the future. All these coaches can help you and all these trainers, but once you get out there, you have to perform and it just falls on you.”
And for the large majority of his Illinois career, Kovacevic delivered. Time and time again.
“I really thought, for me, I could achieve a lot last season and getting to the semifinals of the NCAAs was big,” Kovacevic said. “That was one of the main reasons for coming back was the potential that if you win the NCAAs, you get a spot at the U.S. Open. That would have been awesome to possibly achieve, but I’m happy with what I’ve done at Illinois.”
Getting to know Aleks Kovacevic
More on Illinois senior men’s tennis player Aleks Kovacevic away from the court:
Favorite athlete: Roger Federer
Favorite sports besides tennis: Soccer and snowboarding
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Joe Rogan, Roger Federer and Tom Dwan
Favorite TV shows: Prison Break