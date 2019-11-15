Play in the 2019 JSM Challenger men’s tennis tournament, hosted by Illinois inside Atkins Tennis Center, is more than halfway complete after a Monday start. Illini men’s coach Brad Dancer chatted with News-Gazette staff writer Colin Likas about what’s transpired and what the event means to the area:
Illinois athletes in singles play — Aleks Kovacevic (lost in second round); Alex Brown (playing Friday in quarterfinals); Zeke Clark (lost in first round).
Illinois athletes in doubles play — Vuk Budic/Zeke Clark (lost in first round); Alex Brown/Aleks Kovacevic (playing Friday in quarterfinals).
Did Monday’s snow negatively affect play in any way?
Everybody pretty much was coming in Saturday and Sunday for this, getting a few days (of practice) in. So I think almost everybody was here.
What importance does this tournament hold in Champaign-Urbana?
We’ve obviously got all the tennis junkies in town that make their regular appearance, to come out and see this level of tennis. We’ve got a number of people here that just played in the U.S. Open, so you’re seeing that same level of tennis from guys that are competing in the Grand Slams, which is pretty awesome. The juniors come out, which is pretty cool. They’re coming out and getting to see what they aspire to be down the road. And then you’ve got, obviously, all our supporters, our boosters that are such a huge part of our program, and they get to showcase their names along with seeing some phenomenal tennis.
What are your expectations for the Illini athletes in this tournament?
The best we’ve ever had a current player do in this event is the quarterfinals. That was Kevin Anderson and Ryan Rowe. So we’re always looking to maybe see if you can surpass that. That would be great. But you’re also trying to get any sort of milestone. So Alex Brown, (Monday) night was his first main-draw win in a Challenger ever. And Zeke Clark (winning Monday was) his first main-draw win. ... They’re all a little bit of psychological milestones for these guys to go through. ... And if somebody gets hot and gets in the right situation and takes advantage of it, they can put themselves in a great situation in terms of the points they accumulate, just for helping them out as they turn pro.
How does this tournament compare to one of Illinois’ regular-season matches?
I was talking to (broadcaster) Mike Cation the other day — it’s just tennis. ... But, psychologically, you’re playing at a higher-level pro event. You think it’s something different. ... The reality is you start pegging anyone that they’re better than you or worse than you, it’s really not a healthy thing. You’ve got to go out and get ready to play and compete. ... We’re trying to get them to go out and be like, OK, go play tennis and see how you measure up. I think if they’re able to do that, pretty soon they’re like, “I can survive with these guys out here, no problem.”
The Tennis Channel broadcasted some of Thursday’s matches and are doing so again Friday. What does that mean to you and the guys?
Last week, Kova was on two different times when he played in Knoxville. It was great exposure for him. The other great thing about that is they’re picking up Cation’s feed, so we’ve got one of our own guys there. It’s pretty cool to see Mike’s career blossoming as well.