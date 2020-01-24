CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s tennis hasn’t won a Big Ten title since 2015.
Too long for veteran coach Brad Dancer’s liking with a program steeped in tradition like the one the Illini have.
Sure, Illinois has reached the NCAA tournament every season since 1996. It’s a streak the Illini are proud of.
Rightfully so.
But to have a memorable spring season in 2020, winning the Big Ten is near the top of the list for the Illini.
Illinois, ranked 12th in the country, begins part of that preparation for what’s to come in the next four months on Friday night. The Illini host a four-team ITA Kick-Off Weekend, bringing in the likes of No. 20 Michigan (2-1), Mississippi (4-0) and Texas Tech (3-0) to Atkins Tennis Center.
The Illini square off against Mississippi at 6 p.m. Friday and will face either Michigan or Texas Tech on Saturday. Michigan and Texas Tech meet at 2 p.m. on Friday, with the winners of Friday’s matches playing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, with the losers playing at 2 p.m.
Win two matches this weekend, and the Illini will head to the ITA National Indoor Championships, held Feb. 14-17 in Madison, Wis.
“As a coach, you never feel comfortable starting with such high-level opponents,” said Dancer, in his 15th season at Illinois, “but at the same time, this is what every kid in our program came here for.”
Aleks Kovacevic is back for his senior season with the Illini, fresh off run to the semifinals of the NCAA Singles Championship last May. He’s the clear leader for Illinois and will likely fill the No. 1 singles spot.
“Kova continues to mature in how he sees the court,” Dancer said. “He doesn’t press like he used to, but at the same time, he now needs to find that balance of continuing to play offensively, which is his game. The mental challenges of finding that balance never stop, so that’s where the continued growth is going to be. No question his serve is much better, movement is better and focus is better. He can have another great season.”
Fellow seniors Zeke Clark, Noe Khlif and Vuk Budic, along with junior Alex Brown, give Illinois other dependable veteran options.
“It’s funny because last year, everyone was calling us such a young team,” Dancer said. “As a coach, you know you have a window with this core group and we would go from ‘young’ to old quickly. Our seniors are awesome men, they’ve put in tons of time and compete hard.”
Dancer said redshirt junior Gui Gomes is “finally healthy” after dealing with injuries earlier in his career at Illinois. Sophomore Siphosothando Montsi is back after a productive debut season last year, while Dancer hopes to receive contributions from the likes of Fletcher Scott, Lucas Horve and Alex Bancila to see just how far this Illini team can go.
“This group has knocked on the door every year they’ve been in school, but haven’t won that Big Ten title,” Dancer said. “I think this group is determined to push for that as hard as they possibly can. It’s our job to manage this roster and squeeze every ounce out of these guys.”