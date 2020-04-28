CHAMPAIGN — This past weekend would have seen Gui Gomes competing with his Illinois men’s tennis teammates at the Big Ten tournament in Bloomington, Ind.
Instead of spending that time on the Indiana University campus, however, Gomes was back home in Newport Beach, Calif.
Contemplating his future with the Illini program. And not trying to help Illinois vie for another strong Big Ten tournament showing ahead of what would likely have resulted in another NCAA tournament appearance for one of the most consistent Illini athletic programs on campus.
Thanks coronavirus.
The 22-year-old Gomes is still unsure about if he’ll return to Illinois for the 2020-21 season, whenever that happens.
“I have not decided yet,” Gomes said. “I’ve been putting a lot of thought into it, but I’m just focusing on doing my best every day and letting my life guide me into what that is.”
Injuries marred much of Gomes’ career at Illinois. A torn labrum after his freshman season required him to have shoulder surgery. The long recovery process caused Gomes to miss the entirety of the 2017-18 season, and he played sparingly in singles action during the 2018-19 season, seeing most of his action in doubles.
This was after he compiled a 15-19 record as a freshman in singles, not exactly sparkling numbers, but enough to get him a regular spot in the Illini’s lineup.
The cruel irony, according to Illinois coach Brad Dancer, about Gomes is that Dancer was ready to slot him into a regular position in the singles lineup before the Illini were slated to host TCU on March 14.
But the season was canceled on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“He was on a great track,” Dancer said. “Gui is such an interesting case where the shoulder surgery and the rehab set him back so much. It was at a time for him where he had a great freshman year and then he just couldn’t get the shoulder better. Finally, he had the surgery and then the recovery from the surgery took a long time. When you think about one of the most formative times in college is probably that sophomore and junior year. You’re really going through big changes with your game. He wasn’t able to make those big changes. It was a very difficult struggle for him to get into the flow again.”
Gomes said his shoulder woes built up throughout his youth career and hit a breaking point after his freshman season at Illinois.
“It was never something big that happened with my shoulder,” Gomes said. “Since the surgery, it was never the same with my arm and things that I used to be able to do with it. It was always a battle of what I could do and how much I have to rehab.”
Aside from the physical pain, Gomes had to adjust mentally. Easier said than done.
“All I’ve ever known was tennis, so I had to learn what I liked to do outside of tennis,” he said. “It was a lot of growth because of the injuries, but at the same time, I would never want to not play the sport. Luckily for me, I grew up with a coach that always taught me no matter what, you show up and do your thing. You just keep coming back. That’s what I stuck to.”
Helping him through the rehab and recovery process: former Illinois volleyball standout Jacqueline Quade. Quade and Gomes met on their first day of classes during their freshmen year at Illinois and have been dating ever since.
“It was good to get her perspective since she’s an athlete, but also to share the pain together,” Gomes said. “At first, I just shared it with my teammates and my coaches, but she could also relate. It was easy to support each other.”
After finishing up her senior season at Illinois in December, Quade transferred to UCLA to begin what was an abbreviated beach volleyball career with the Bruins, whose season only lasted three weeks before it was canceled as well.
The couple reconnected back in March after Gomes drove with teammate Zeke Clark to Clark’s hometown of Tulsa, Okla. Quade caught a flight into Tulsa and made the drive back to California with Gomes.
“We hadn’t seen each other in a couple months, so it was really awesome, quality time we had together to catch up,” Gomes said.
Five years ago, Gomes never fully pictured Illinois entering his life. He had the Illini, along with Southern Cal and UCLA, among his final three choices. A visit to Champaign for this laid-back, California native sold the deal, though.
“I never in a million years thought that I would go to Champaign and leave SoCal,” Gomes said. “I just really connected with the place and the team. There was something about the place that just said to me, ‘I need to be here.’ I love the culture and I love the team. I could easily see myself there, no matter how hard things got.”
Gomes admittedly went through some challenging times at Illinois. Some soul-searching was needed. But if he could go back in time, he’d still pick the Illini.
“UCLA and USC, they’re just a tiny speck inside a big city,” Gomes said. “I’m sure there are great people that support both of those programs, but it was just the connections that I made here at Illinois. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
Getting to know Gui Gomes
More on Illinois senior men’s tennis player Gui Gomes away from the court:
Favorite athletes: Kobe Bryant and Andy Murray
Favorite sport beside tennis: Volleyball
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Kelly Slater, Bill Gates and Barack Obama
Favorite TV show: The Last Dance