Our college football writer is counting down the days until the 2019 season. Happy birthday to Urban Meyer, who turned 55 last Wednesday. Here are the likely destinations for the “retired” coach. We know the next stop already: Meyer will be part of the studio show for Fox college football this season:
1. Alabama head coach — Nick Saban can’t work forever. The best coach in college football turns 68 on Halloween (perfect). Meyer knows what it’s like to run a big-time program, and at Alabama, he could win a national title at a third school.
2. New England Patriots head coach — Bill Belichick can’t work forever.He turned 67 in April. The guess is he stays as long as surefire Hall of Famer Tom Brady stays. Meyer has to be itching to try pro football. Heck, it worked for Pete Carroll in Seattle.
3. Notre Dame head coach — After Brian Kelly decides to try something else. No pressure. The last assistant job Meyer had before starting his ultra-successful head coaching career was as the Irish receivers coach so South Bend is a natural fit.