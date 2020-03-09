Tom Kacich | When it comes to athletics, money talks — but for how long?
Twenty-five years ago, the University of Illinois’ Department of Intercollegiate Athletics had about the same budget as the university’s College of Education — about $18 million annually.
The athletic department’s budget was smaller than those of the colleges of Fine & Applied Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, the Graduate College and the university library.
But 25 years later, the DIA has become a campus behemoth, with a budget that has grown more than 700 percent to $130 million a year.
Today, only the colleges of Engineering ($289.3 million), Liberal Arts & Sciences ($234.7 million), Vice Chancellor Research Institutes ($208.7 million) and Agriculture, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ($173.6 million) get more money.
This is what public higher education, particularly in the Big Ten Conference, has become today: more money for athletics, fiscal restraint for almost everyone else.
The UI College of Education, with a budget that has nudged up to $28 million annually over the past 25 years, serves 589 undergraduates and about 1,150 graduate students.
The DIA serves about 500 student-athletes, although more of the department’s money is spent on coaches’ salaries ($17.1 million a year for the year ended June 30, 2019) than on student aid to athletes ($13.2 million).
In 1995, the athletic department had 71 employees, the highest-paid of whom was athletic director Ron Guenther, who made $141,000 a year.
Today, the DIA has more than 360 employees, 70 of whom are paid more than $100,000 a year. The highest-paid is head football coach Lovie Smith, at more than $4 million. (He’s also the highest paid public employee in the state.)
In second place at the DIA is head basketball coach Brad Underwood at $2.9 million. Underwood is about to get a new contract from the university’s board of trustees, raising his base salary to $3.4 million with the promise of $4 million by 2026.
In a moment of supreme understatement, Underwood said last week he was “ecstatic” at Illinois. It’s doubtful your typical UI faculty member, supposedly the backbone of the university, would say the same.
So what has happened over the last 25 years to make even a mediocre athletic program like Illinois’ so wealthy? Television — and more precisely, the Big Ten Network. According to its budget, the DIA is entirely self-supported except for $1.1 million in unspecified “institutional support.”
There was no Big Ten Network in 1995. But after it went live in 2006, the money soon began to gush into the coffers of the Big Ten and its member institutions.
The conference reported income of $177 million in 2007, then $315 million five years later. By 2019, it was up to $759 million. Much of that can be attributed to the success of the Big Ten Network, which is seen in more than 60 million homes — for now, at least — and gets a slice of revenue for each of those households. (By comparison, ESPN reaches 86 million homes; NBC Sports Chicago has 4.5 million subscribers).
But it’s anyone’s guess how long the gravy train will last. The Big Ten Network reports its ratings for men’s conference basketball games this year are 11 percent greater than a year ago. But eventually, those numbers will go south as video competition grows, people embrace other sorts of media and cord cutting expands. ESPN has, for example, reported losing 4.5 percent of its subscribers so far this year.
For now, plenty of people — except the student-athletes, of course — are making money off of Big Ten sports. The former Big Ten commissioner, Jim Delany, made more than $5.5 million in total compensation one year.
The University of Illinois got $53.9 million from the Big Ten in 2017. And while some schools have made meager contributions from their share of Big Ten Network money to non-athletic pursuits (Purdue athletics gave $12 million from its BTN haul toward the cost of a campus leadership center), there’s no budgetary evidence that any of the UI’s millions go to any other unit but the DIA.
And if there’s any concern at the University of Illinois about this explosion in athletic department funding, you don’t hear it from faculty members, who in the past have voiced concerns about everything from free-speech issues to the selection of a campus mascot. On this matter, they’re seemingly loyal to you, DIA.
But the spending trajectory is unsustainable — a $250 million athletics budget in 2032? — and someone should wonder how these salaries and the borrowing for new and expanded facilities will be supported when the gravy train flies off the track.
It’s not unlike the way the state mishandled public pension funding, leaving later generations to pay the biggest bills.
Tom Kacich is a columnist and the author of Tom's Mailbag at The News-Gazette. His column appears Sundays. His email is tkacich@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@tkacich).