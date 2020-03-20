Have a question for Tom? Click here
The mailbag is a bit light this week as some of our sources are occupied with other matters. We wish them well, hope for a quick return to some level of normality and encourage everyone to keep vigorously washing their hands, covering their coughs and sneezes and staying 6 or more feet away from everyone, especially me.
Remember the federal government’s slogan from the 1918 flu pandemic: “Coughs and Sneezes Spread Diseases.”
In this week’s well-scrubbed and sanitized mailbag: a permeable sidewalk in Champaign, University Avenue construction in Urbana, permits for the downtown Urbana townhouse development, controversial fee hikes in Illinois, budgeting to run for circuit judge, protecting tradespeople at the University of Illinois and hefty library fines.
UI trades policy
“The university has told students to stay home if at all possible with no face to face classes for the rest of the school year. Most professors and office personal are working from home. I understand the trades can’t all work from home, but what will it take for them to get sent home? The recommendations are not to be in groups of 10 or larger and that happens daily in most shops.”
Mohamed Attalla, the executive director of the University of Illinois Facilities & Services, said that his department is taking steps to help prevent community spread of COVID-19 and to protect employees.
“As the administrative unit entrusted to provide all physical plant, operational, and critical services for the campus, Facilities & Services must always maintain appropriate on-site shop and departmental staffing levels to support the educational and research missions of the university 24/7,” said Attalla. “This workforce complement is necessary to respond to college and departmental service work and project requests, provide utilities production and distribution across the university, perform custodial services, fulfill waste management and recycling activities, manage construction operations and capital improvement projects, and contribute to many other essential areas.
“In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization has taken numerous precautionary steps to follow Chancellor (Robert) Jones’ and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing strategies aimed at helping to prevent community spread of the disease.”
Attalla said that “proactive steps for frontline departmental and shop employees include staggering work start times, allowing employees to report directly to work sites, emphasizing individual assignments as much as work permits, transitioning a portion of our staff to remote work, and reducing the numbers of riders to job sites, as well as the density of employees in facilities, where practical. Additionally, the organization will be closing the sorting line at the Waste Transfer Station beginning Friday, March 20.”
He added that F&S will “remain focused on exploring alternative work arrangements that protect the well-being and safety of students, faculty, and staff and ensure critical operations proceed.”
Registration fee increases
“What is up with the increase on trailer registration in Illinois? I have a small boat trailer that was $18 a year that has increased by $100. That is a huge increase. Who approved this?”
The Legislature approved it last spring as part of the state’s $45 billion infrastructure program.
In addition to the increase in fees on trailers and buses, automobile registration fees went from $98 to $148 a year.
And the state gas tax doubled from 19 cents a gallon to 38 cents a gallon.
The capital bill will pay for road and highway projects around Illinois and for other state construction projects at colleges and universities and other state facilities.
Three of five area state senators voted for the increase. Yes votes came from: Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington; Bill Brady, R-Bloomington; and Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet. No votes came from: Scott Bennett, D-Champaign; and Dale Righter, R-Mattoon.
In the House, Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, was absent. Reps. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City; and Mike Marron, R-Fithian, voted yes. Reps. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur; Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville; and Chris Miller, R-Oakland, voted no.
The increases were approved in the Senate, 48-9. Here’s a link to that roll call.
The House vote was 83-19. Here’s a link to that roll call.
Unusual sidewalk
“There is a unique sidewalk on Willis between Daniel and John Streets. It is a mixture of bricks and concrete. Any idea why it is there and are there other sidewalks like it in town?”
These were part of the John Street Drainage Improvement Project several years ago.
As described in a memo to the Champaign City Council in 2011, “The goal of this drainage improvement project is to reduce the flooding frequency along John Street and nearby areas, especially at the intersection of Daniel Street/Willis Avenue and John Street/Lynn Street, both of which flood with several feet of water during heavy rains. This project would raise the flood protection level at these flood-prone areas and also along John Street from a 1-year level to a 40-year level.”
The sidewalks were described as “Green Improvements.”
“Several green improvements have been included in the project to reduce the amount of stormwater runoff in the watershed. A section of pervious brick pavement will be constructed along Lynn Street just north of John Street,” said the report to the council. “The east half of the alley between Lynn Street and Elm Street (just north of John Street) will be reconstructed with a pervious concrete center section. Pervious concrete sidewalks and rain gardens will be constructed adjacent to the Unit 4 Mellon Administration Building near New Street and on Willis Avenue between John Street and Daniel Street.”
Wyman campaign budget
“I am taken aback by the amount of TV ads supporting (Democratic judicial candidate) Ruth Wyman. How is this being funded? I’m not pro or con, just curious.”
Wyman got a lot of financial support from family members and friends, according to her campaign finance report filed with the State Board of Elections.
Records show she raised $69,798, including several thousand dollars in contributions and in-kind contributions from herself.
Among other contributions: $15,180 from her husband, Juan Alvarez, a University of Illinois professor; $8,000 from her father, Mark Wyman of Normal; $2,000 from Miriam Wyman, her twin sister, of Auburn, AL; and $500 from Daniel Wyman, her brother, of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Also, $600 from former Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing and $1,000 from former Urbana City Council member Esther Patt, among other local donors.
Census problems?
“With the University of Illinois telling its students to stay home and not come back to campus if at all possible, what will that due to the census counts for Champaign, Urbana and Savoy? I believe the census is supposed to track the people’s living situation as of April 1.”
The Census put out a statement on March 15 that says that it is “adjusting operations to make sure college students are counted.”
The Census reiterated its longstanding policy, “In general, students living in colleges and universities temporarily closed due to COVID-19 will still be counted as part of this process. Even if they are home on census day, April 1, they should be counted according to the residence criteria that states they should be counted where they live and sleep most of the time. We are asking schools to contact their students and remind them to respond.
“Per the Census Bureau’s residence criteria, students living away from home at school should be counted at school in most cases, even if they are temporarily elsewhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Urbana remodel
“What’s going into the old Sunnycrest Dental Clinic Building at Harding and Philo Road?”
According to the Urbana community development service department, TCT Construction is completing a remodel and building addition for a counseling center there at an estimated cost of $439,300.
Urbana townhomes update
“When will construction begin at the site of the demolished Goodyear building on South Vine street in Urbana?”
A building permit for Green Street Realty’s townhomes project was issued earlier on March 11.
The project, which is to be completed by Dec. 31 under a redevelopment agreement, is a seven-building townhouse development with 43 units at an estimated cost of $5.507 million.
Costco update
“When is Costco due to open?”
The Costco timeline remains the same. Demolition of the Bergner’s store at Market Place Shopping Center — where Costco will be — continued this week.
“You can expect to see the Costco store go under construction by early May and be completed by November,” said Rob Kowalski, Champaign’s assistant planning and development director.
University Avenue construction
“There is construction advertised to begin on 3/16/20 along both Cunningham Avenue and University Avenue. Do you know the extent of the construction and how long it will last? What are the starting areas for the north/south and east/west?”
That is the long-awaited reconstruction of University Avenue from Wright Street to Cunningham Avenue in Urbana. The project involves rebuilding sidewalks, curbs and gutters as well is improvements to lighting and traffic signals in the work zone during the 2020 construction season, according to a notice on the city of Urbana website.
“Nighttime rehabilitation of the road surface is slated for next year. The project is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 1, 2021,” said the note.“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.”
Property complaint
“In an earlier article someone had ask about the motor home parked in front of a house and was that legal. If that is was not legal then I would think the city would look into 3102 Sylvan Drive. There are boats, trailers and a tent-type garage in the yard of this house.”
3102 Sylvan is in the city of Champaign, but acting code compliance manager Tim Spear said the city hasn’t received any complaints about the property since 2014.
“From the reader’s description, there may be some code violations at this property. A case for this address will be opened and a property maintenance inspector will take a look at this property,” he said. “If it is determined that there may be zoning violations, then the zoning administrator will be contacted to inspect the property as well.
“At this time, the city has suspended all non-life safety inspections due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since this does not involve a life safety issue, an inspection will be scheduled once the city returns to normal operations.”
Even though the city has limited operations at this time, Spear added, “I still encourage residents to contact us regarding questions or complaints about properties in the city of Champaign. They may reach the Neighborhood Services Department by phone at (217) 403-7070 or they can submit an anonymous complaint online.”
Faded banners
“Why does the UI athletic department not replace the UI sports ‘banners’ on the light posts on Florida Avenue and Fourth Street after they get so badly faded? They look attractive, vividly colorful, energizing initially but now many are dismal-looking and dispiriting.”
University of Illinois athletics spokesman Kent Brown said: “We had planned to replace the street banners on the poles we controlled around the athletics campus last fall, but fell short in getting them done before winter.
“Because the winter weather would likely have beaten them up a bit, we delayed the replacement until this spring. Hopefully, we’ll get started on that project once the weather improves a bit.”
Library fine
“What is the largest fine incurred or paid at the Champaign and Urbana libraries?”
Donna Pittman, director of the Champaign Public Library, said that according to the automated system records the Champaign and Urbana libraries share, the most owed in overdue fines to Champaign Public Library by one person is $305.35 and the most owed in overdue fines to Urbana Free Library by one person is $667.20.
