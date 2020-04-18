Top of the Morning, April 18, 2020
Every basketball fan knows how it ended.
In Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan hit a 20-footer over Utah’s Bryon Russell, giving the Bulls an 87-86 lead with five seconds left.
When John Stockton’s three-pointer missed the mark, Chicago had secured its sixth NBA title in eight years. And Jordan, again, was the Finals MVP.
But there is so much more to the story. Thankfully, a film crew had full access to the Bulls during the 1997-98 season.
Plenty of their never-seen-before coverage is featured in “The Last Dance.” The five-night, 10-part documentary debuts at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN and ESPN2, with back-to-back hourlong episodes.
A note to parents: The ESPN version includes a “Mature Audience” label. The language figures to be a bit on the salty side. Who knew basketball players used swear words? The ESPN2 version has been edited for a younger audience.
Directed by Jason Hehir, the series airs for two hours each Sunday through May 17.
Originally, ESPN planned to air the series in June to coincide with the NBA Finals. But those plans changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Last Dance” could include a highlight or two of former Illini playing against the champions.
Kendall Gill, then with New Jersey, played Chicago seven times that season. The Bulls and Nets faced off in the first round of the playoffs, with the Bulls sweeping the best-of-five series. Jordan scored 39, 32 and 38 points in each game. Gill averaged 15.7 in the series.
Nick Anderson, then with Orlando, went 1-for-3 against the champs. Anderson scored 21 points in two of the games. Derek Harper was also with the Magic but saw limited action.
Eddie Johnson was winding down his long NBA career with the Rockets, who lost both games to the Bulls that season.
News-Gazette