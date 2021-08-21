Top of the Morning, Aug. 21, 2021
Starting Monday, WDWS 1400-AM will expand its weekday afternoon “SportsTalk” by 60 minutes.
The timing couldn’t be better with an audience itching to hoot and holler again.
“I think with how goofy the 2020 sports season was,” said Grant Thompson, vice president/general manager of WDWS/WHMS/WKIO, “fans are really pumped and ready to get out and show support and feel the normalcy of lining the fence at a high school game on a Friday night and catching a game at Memorial Stadium on a Saturday afternoon.”
“SportsTalk” will air from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays and complement a slew of Illini- and preps-related programming, including UI coaches shows (Bret Bielema, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays during the season, Brad Underwood, 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays) that follow The News-Gazette’s “High School Confidential” football and basketball shows that air at 6 the same days.
“Monday Morning Quarterback” (Brian Barnhart, LOREN TATE) returns next week at 9 a.m.
New to the lineup: “Illini Guys Sports Spectacular” on Friday nights and “College Football Rewind” at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Host Scott Beatty will quarterback a WDWS lineup that includes Steve Kelly, Tate, Evan Conn and N-G sports writers Matt Daniels, Scott Richey, Colin Likas and Bob Asmussen.
What spurred the decision?
“‘SportsTalk’ is by far the area’s longest-running and most listened to sports show,” Thompson said. “When you combine the research and the long-running success of ‘SportsTalk’ over the decades and the popularity of our local Illinois football and basketball pre- and post-game coverage, it shows that listeners in East Central Illinois have a growing appetite for more local sports content. So we want to provide what they want.”