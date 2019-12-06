Top of the Morning, Dec. 6, 2019
You are going to need a sturdy coffee table for Ed Sherman’s latest book.
The longtime Chicago Tribue sportswriter just released “This Is BIG: How the Big Ten Set the Standard in College Sports.”
The book weighs 5 pounds.
Illinois alum Sherman, 60, spent 2018 and ‘19 researching and writing the book, which is an official history of the Big Ten.
Sherman will discuss the book at 10 a.m. today on WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts.”
The conference published the book, which is available at bigtenbook.com.
Sherman had the full support of the league and its schools.
“I was overwhelmed by the amount of cooperation and assistance I got from the Big Ten,” Sherman said.”Above and beyond like you can’t believe. They were really invested in putting out a good product.”
The foreword is by retiring Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany.
Sherman’s book covers a wide range of sports, teams and personalities.
“I tried to do story telling in the book,” he said. “I didn’t want it to read like Wikipedia.”
The book has plenty of Illinois references, including an eight-page section on superstar Red Grange.
Longtime Illinois president Stan Ikenberry wrote a piece about the academic side of the Big Ten.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
10:30 p.m., CBS
Tonight’s guests include musician Pharrell Williams and comedian Chris Parnell.
SATURDAY
“Saturday Night Live,” 10:30 p.m., NBC
Jennifer Lopez returns for her third time as host. For the first time, she won’t also be the musical guest. That will be DaBaby.
SUNDAY
“AFV: America, This is You” 7 p.m., ABC
The special celebrates the 30th anniversary of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” with former hosts Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron joining current host Alfonso Ribeiro.
News-Gazette