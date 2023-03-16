For the first time since 2003, Illinois basketball sent both its men’s and women’s teams to the NCAA tournament. That, of course, means double duty for our photo staff, which will tag along as long as the Illini keep winning.
Photo editor Robin Scholz (right) joined women’s college basketball beat writer Joe Vozzelli in South Bend, Ind., on Wednesday. Meanwhile in Des Moines, Iowa, Anthony Zilis (above) is alongside writers Scott Richey and Joey Wright for today’s men’s game against Arkansas.
In addition to posting to our many social-media accounts, Scholz and Zilis will publish galleries of their best work at news-gazette.com (in front of the paywall). If you’re attending either tournament — or have ideas for the pair — email them at rscholz@news-gazette.com and azilis@news-gazette.com. They’d love to hear from you.