Top of the Morning, March 12, 2020
The Orange Krush-produced poster depicting a wild-eyed Fran McCaffrey that was so easy to spot at Sunday’s Senior Night game even drew the attention of Brad Underwood.
On his way to the Illinois locker room after the win, the coach autographed the “TRIGGERED” sign — smack dab on the Iowa coach’s forehead. See for yourself in our video story above.
“We wanted to go out with a bang,” UI junior Conor Cook said.
A member of the Krush’s executive board, Cook quarterback the student section’s successful signage push this season. Working with Campus Ink, the Krush gave State Farm Center even more life — and opponents fits – by introducing more than a dozen Fatheads, from a crying baby to Nick Offerman to Ric Flair. Cook amped up the effort Sunday with McCaffrey-specific artwork meant to illustrate the coach’s reputation as a hothead. Only executive board members and Krush captains knew of the content before “the big reveal” when the doors opened, Cook said.
Already, Cook and Co. are tossing around Fathead and poster ideas for next season, “because of the response the Iowa ones got,” said Cook, a Geneva native studying kinesiology. “It was something that was absent in past seasons that I think enhanced the whole experience this season.”
News-Gazette